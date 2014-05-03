League One
Crawley1Bristol City1

Crawley Town 1-1 Bristol City

Bristol City ended their season with an unbeaten run of six games after a draw at Crawley Town.

The home side went in front when City failed to clear a corner and striker Jamie Proctor beat Simon Moore from 12 yards with a deflected volley.

Loanee Simon Gillett equalised for the visitors on 62 minutes with a shot from the edge of the area.

Bristol City, who were bottom of the league in December, finish 12th after their revival under Steve Cotterill.

Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Sussex:

"I felt we attacked very well and used the ball very well going forward.

"We had chance after chance and it's incredibly frustrating for everybody, for the fans here today. There was nothing we could do about it, we just had to sit there and suffer.

"There have been games we have dominated and should have won, that's the story of the season."

Bristol City boss Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I would have liked to have ended up 10th in the table, for sure I would have liked to have done that.

"But all-in-all I think when you look after my first week in the job, us being 24th in the table, to end up 12th is remarkable really.

"If we had been 12th and risen up as many places we would have won the league so that's all credit to the boys really, their sprit, how they've been.

"I thank them for all their effects that they have given me, since I've been in through the door, because they really have been first class."

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves4631105893158103
2Brentford462810872432994
3Leyton Orient4625111085454086
4Rotherham462414886582886
5Preston462316772462685
6Peterborough462351872581474
7Sheff Utd461813154846267
8Swindon46199186359466
9Port Vale46187215973-1461
10MK Dons46179206365-260
11Bradford461417155754359
12Bristol City461319147067358
13Walsall461416164949058
14Crawley461415174854-657
15Oldham461414185059-956
16Colchester461314195361-853
17Gillingham46158236079-1953
18Coventry461613177477-351
19Crewe461312215480-2651
20Notts County46155266477-1350
21Tranmere461211235279-2747
22Carlisle461112234376-3345
23Shrewsbury46915224465-2142
24Stevenage46119264672-2642
