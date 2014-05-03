League Two
Scunthorpe2York2

Scunthorpe United 2-2 York City

York dampened Scunthorpe's promotion celebrations as they came from 2-0 down to earn a draw.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Scunthorpe boss Wilcox

The Iron took the lead when Eddie Nolan's cross was headed in by Paddy Madden and went 2-0 up through Terry Hawkridge's low strike.

Ryan Brobbel cut the deficit with a stunning shot from the edge of the box and drew level when Will Hayhurst found the bottom corner from a set-piece.

York now face Fleetwood in the play-offs as Scunthorpe finish second.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: York boss Worthington

York City manager, Nigel Worthington told BBC Radio York:

"I thought we were off the pace a little bit in the first half, we allowed Scunthorpe to pass the ball far too easily.

"The one word was character. It's easy when you're 1-0 up trying to keep the clean sheet, we've done that in great style.

"It's when you go a goal down and even two down, you're looking for your characters in your team and I've got to say the character shone through in bag fulls. Magnificent.

"The biggest thing for me is we keep the unbeaten run going."

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 1Slocombe
  • 2Ribeiro
  • 18Nolan
  • 19CollinsSubstituted forMcAllisterat 73'minutes
  • 5Mirfin
  • 6Canavan
  • 7Sparrow
  • 24Syers
  • 27Madden
  • 29WinnallSubstituted forBurtonat 72'minutes
  • 14HawkridgeSubstituted forMcSheffreyat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4McAllister
  • 8Burton
  • 13Severn
  • 15Waterfall
  • 26Burdett
  • 28McSheffrey
  • 39Hayes

York

  • 31Pope
  • 2Oyebanjo
  • 3Davies
  • 14MontroseSubstituted forHayhurstat 45'minutes
  • 15Lowe
  • 16McCombe
  • 27BrobbelSubstituted forJarvisat 88'minutes
  • 10Penn
  • 8Andrew
  • 7Coulson
  • 37Reed

Substitutes

  • 5McGurk
  • 11Jarvis
  • 18Platt
  • 19Bowman
  • 20Allan
  • 24Ingham
  • 26Hayhurst
Referee:
Nigel Miller
Attendance:
7,482

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamYork
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away14
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Scunthorpe United 2, York City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 2, York City 2.

Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Coulson (York City).

Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Calvin Andrew (York City).

Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).

Ben Davies (York City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, York City. Ryan Jarvis replaces Ryan Brobbel.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Gary McSheffrey replaces Terry Hawkridge.

Attempt missed. Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Hand ball by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Keith Lowe.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Sean McAllister replaces Michael Collins.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Deon Burton replaces Sam Winnall.

Goal!

Goal! Scunthorpe United 2, York City 2. William Hayhurst (York City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

Corner, York City. Conceded by David Syers.

Corner, York City. Conceded by Michael Collins.

Corner, York City. Conceded by David Mirfin.

Attempt blocked. Michael Coulson (York City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, York City. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.

Attempt missed. Adam Reed (York City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, York City. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.

Corner, York City. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Lanre Oyebanjo.

Corner, York City. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.

Matthew Sparrow (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Reed (York City).

Corner, York City. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.

Foul by Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United).

Lanre Oyebanjo (York City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Lanre Oyebanjo (York City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, York City. Conceded by Sam Winnall.

Corner, York City. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.

Second Half

Second Half begins Scunthorpe United 2, York City 1.

Substitution

Substitution, York City. William Hayhurst replaces Lewis Montrose.

Half Time

First Half ends, Scunthorpe United 2, York City 1.

Goal!

Goal! Scunthorpe United 2, York City 1. Ryan Brobbel (York City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield462315871403184
2Scunthorpe462021568442481
3Rochdale462491369482181
4Fleetwood4622101466521476
5Southend4619151256391772
6Burton461915124742572
7York4618171152411171
8Oxford Utd461614165350362
9Dag & Red461515165359-660
10Plymouth461612185158-760
11Mansfield461515164958-960
12Bury461320135951859
13Portsmouth461417155666-1059
14Newport461416165659-358
15Accrington461415175456-257
16Exeter461413195457-355
17Cheltenham461316175363-1055
18Morecambe461315185264-1254
19Hartlepool461411215056-653
20Wimbledon461414184957-853
21Northampton461314194257-1553
22Wycombe461214204654-850
23Bristol Rovers461214204354-1150
24Torquay46129254266-2445
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you