Match ends, Scunthorpe United 2, York City 2.
Scunthorpe United 2-2 York City
York dampened Scunthorpe's promotion celebrations as they came from 2-0 down to earn a draw.
The Iron took the lead when Eddie Nolan's cross was headed in by Paddy Madden and went 2-0 up through Terry Hawkridge's low strike.
Ryan Brobbel cut the deficit with a stunning shot from the edge of the box and drew level when Will Hayhurst found the bottom corner from a set-piece.
York now face Fleetwood in the play-offs as Scunthorpe finish second.
York City manager, Nigel Worthington told BBC Radio York:
"I thought we were off the pace a little bit in the first half, we allowed Scunthorpe to pass the ball far too easily.
"The one word was character. It's easy when you're 1-0 up trying to keep the clean sheet, we've done that in great style.
"It's when you go a goal down and even two down, you're looking for your characters in your team and I've got to say the character shone through in bag fulls. Magnificent.
"The biggest thing for me is we keep the unbeaten run going."
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Slocombe
- 2Ribeiro
- 18Nolan
- 19CollinsSubstituted forMcAllisterat 73'minutes
- 5Mirfin
- 6Canavan
- 7Sparrow
- 24Syers
- 27Madden
- 29WinnallSubstituted forBurtonat 72'minutes
- 14HawkridgeSubstituted forMcSheffreyat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4McAllister
- 8Burton
- 13Severn
- 15Waterfall
- 26Burdett
- 28McSheffrey
- 39Hayes
York
- 31Pope
- 2Oyebanjo
- 3Davies
- 14MontroseSubstituted forHayhurstat 45'minutes
- 15Lowe
- 16McCombe
- 27BrobbelSubstituted forJarvisat 88'minutes
- 10Penn
- 8Andrew
- 7Coulson
- 37Reed
Substitutes
- 5McGurk
- 11Jarvis
- 18Platt
- 19Bowman
- 20Allan
- 24Ingham
- 26Hayhurst
- Referee:
- Nigel Miller
- Attendance:
- 7,482
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 2, York City 2.
Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Coulson (York City).
Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Calvin Andrew (York City).
Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).
Ben Davies (York City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Ryan Jarvis replaces Ryan Brobbel.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Gary McSheffrey replaces Terry Hawkridge.
Attempt missed. Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Keith Lowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Sean McAllister replaces Michael Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Deon Burton replaces Sam Winnall.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 2, York City 2. William Hayhurst (York City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Corner, York City. Conceded by David Syers.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Michael Collins.
Corner, York City. Conceded by David Mirfin.
Attempt blocked. Michael Coulson (York City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.
Attempt missed. Adam Reed (York City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Lanre Oyebanjo.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.
Matthew Sparrow (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Reed (York City).
Corner, York City. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Foul by Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United).
Lanre Oyebanjo (York City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Lanre Oyebanjo (York City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Sam Winnall.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.
Second Half
Second Half begins Scunthorpe United 2, York City 1.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. William Hayhurst replaces Lewis Montrose.
Half Time
First Half ends, Scunthorpe United 2, York City 1.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 2, York City 1. Ryan Brobbel (York City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.