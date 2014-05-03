Scunthorpe United 2-2 York City

York dampened Scunthorpe's promotion celebrations as they came from 2-0 down to earn a draw.

The Iron took the lead when Eddie Nolan's cross was headed in by Paddy Madden and went 2-0 up through Terry Hawkridge's low strike.

Ryan Brobbel cut the deficit with a stunning shot from the edge of the box and drew level when Will Hayhurst found the bottom corner from a set-piece.

York now face Fleetwood in the play-offs as Scunthorpe finish second.

York City manager, Nigel Worthington told BBC Radio York:

"I thought we were off the pace a little bit in the first half, we allowed Scunthorpe to pass the ball far too easily.

"The one word was character. It's easy when you're 1-0 up trying to keep the clean sheet, we've done that in great style.

"It's when you go a goal down and even two down, you're looking for your characters in your team and I've got to say the character shone through in bag fulls. Magnificent.

"The biggest thing for me is we keep the unbeaten run going."