Gillingham 1-1 Shrewsbury Town
Relegated Shrewsbury Town scored late on to earn a point against Gillingham.
Gillingham's Cody McDonald hit the post in the first half before seeing his spectacular overhead kick saved by goalkeeper Joe Anyon.
The home side went ahead on 72 minutes when captain Adam Barrett headed in from close range after Danny Kedwell's shot was cleared off the line.
But Shrewsbury fought back to level four minutes from time, on-loan Shaun Miller converting Joe Jacobson's cross.
Miller's late header meant that Town avoided finishing bottom of League One following Stevenage's defeat at Brentford.
Gillingham boss Peter Taylor told BBC Radio Kent:
"Overall I'm happy we didn't get beat, and I'm happy that we showed some decent things, but as a manager you're always trying to get perfection.
"We know we wanted more than 53 points this season, but we're safe and the spirit of the lads was excellent.
"I'm really pleased that I've had the opportunity to come to Priestfield.
"And I'm really pleased with the way it's worked out because we stayed in the division. I think that's progress."
Shrewsbury Town manager Michael Jackson told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"It was vital not to end the season with five defeats. We got ourselves back in it and, after the last couple of games, that's a credit to the players. They have allowed the supporters who have travelled to see a fighting display.
"This is all our players are capable of - which doesn't look good for the future. But it's good to be finishing on a positive rather than a negative.
"I've learnt a lot this season in a difficult situation - and I'll be better for that moving forward. You don't get taught any of this on a management course - you have to learn and learn quickly. Ultimately we haven't scored enough goals to keep us in the division.
"We have come up against some high-scoring teams. But we have missed some key players in recent weeks and that has been a real problem."
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 1Nelson
- 23Harriman
- 3Martin
- 31Hessenthaler
- 6LeggeBooked at 11minsSubstituted forFishat 52'minutes
- 26Barrett
- 15Dack
- 12Gregory
- 10McDonaldSubstituted forMillbankat 62'minutes
- 8AkinfenwaSubstituted forKedwellat 61'minutes
- 7Whelpdale
Substitutes
- 2Fish
- 4Linganzi
- 9Kedwell
- 14Millbank
- 18Lee
- 27Fagan
- 35Baxter
Shrewsbury
- 25Anyon
- 5Iorfa
- 3Jacobson
- 4Summerfield
- 18Goldson
- 2Grandison
- 22WoodsSubstituted forEavesat 85'minutes
- 15WildigSubstituted forMillerat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Bradshaw
- 11Taylor
- 27MillsSubstituted forParryat 34'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Weale
- 6Winfield
- 7Miller
- 17Parry
- 24Eaves
- 29Hall
- 35Ginnelly
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 7,634
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Booking
Shaun Miller (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Adam Barrett (Gillingham).
Joe Jacobson (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jermaine Grandison.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.
Attempt blocked. Jon Taylor (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Shrewsbury Town 1. Shaun Miller (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Jacobson with a cross.
Matt Fish (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Eaves (Shrewsbury Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Tom Eaves replaces Ryan Woods.
Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Aaron Millbank (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Joe Anyon.
Attempt saved. Chris Whelpdale (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Paul Parry (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Shaun Miller replaces Aaron Wildig.
Attempt saved. Matt Fish (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Bradley Dack (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town).
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Shrewsbury Town 0. Adam Barrett (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bradley Dack with a cross.
Attempt saved. Danny Kedwell (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Joe Anyon.
Attempt saved. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Danny Kedwell (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Woods (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Michael Harriman (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Danny Kedwell (Gillingham).
Ryan Woods (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Aaron Millbank replaces Cody McDonald.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Danny Kedwell replaces Adebayo Akinfenwa.
Attempt missed. Paul Parry (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Steven Gregory.
Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Matt Fish replaces Leon Legge because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Cody McDonald (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Luke Summerfield (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Gillingham 0, Shrewsbury Town 0.