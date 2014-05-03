Gillingham 1-1 Shrewsbury Town

Relegated Shrewsbury Town scored late on to earn a point against Gillingham.

Gillingham's Cody McDonald hit the post in the first half before seeing his spectacular overhead kick saved by goalkeeper Joe Anyon.

The home side went ahead on 72 minutes when captain Adam Barrett headed in from close range after Danny Kedwell's shot was cleared off the line.

But Shrewsbury fought back to level four minutes from time, on-loan Shaun Miller converting Joe Jacobson's cross.

Miller's late header meant that Town avoided finishing bottom of League One following Stevenage's defeat at Brentford.

Gillingham boss Peter Taylor told BBC Radio Kent:

"Overall I'm happy we didn't get beat, and I'm happy that we showed some decent things, but as a manager you're always trying to get perfection.

"We know we wanted more than 53 points this season, but we're safe and the spirit of the lads was excellent.

"I'm really pleased that I've had the opportunity to come to Priestfield.

"And I'm really pleased with the way it's worked out because we stayed in the division. I think that's progress."

Shrewsbury Town manager Michael Jackson told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"It was vital not to end the season with five defeats. We got ourselves back in it and, after the last couple of games, that's a credit to the players. They have allowed the supporters who have travelled to see a fighting display.

"This is all our players are capable of - which doesn't look good for the future. But it's good to be finishing on a positive rather than a negative.

"I've learnt a lot this season in a difficult situation - and I'll be better for that moving forward. You don't get taught any of this on a management course - you have to learn and learn quickly. Ultimately we haven't scored enough goals to keep us in the division.

"We have come up against some high-scoring teams. But we have missed some key players in recent weeks and that has been a real problem."