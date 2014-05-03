Leeds United 1-1 Derby County

Derby were denied a sixth straight win as Matt Smith earned Leeds a draw in their final game of the season.

Simon Dawkins gave the visitors a sixth-minute lead at Elland Road, finishing left-footed past England goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Leeds equalised five minutes after half-time when Smith lobbed Lee Grant following good work from Danny Pugh and Ross McCormack.

Derby, already assured of third place, will play Brighton in the play-offs.

Derby's strong finish Derby finished 13 points above play-off opponents Brighton in the table

County, whose tally of 84 goals was the highest in the Championship, found chances hard to come by, but by securing a point they set a club record of 85 points in a season.

Smith and McCormack forced Grant into good saves as Leeds threatened to take three points.

Derby's Patrick Bamford saw an effort saved by the legs of Butland, who spent the latter part of the season on loan from Stoke City.

Leeds ended a trying season on and off the pitch with three wins and this draw, leaving them in 15th place, nine points above the relegation zone.

Leeds manager Brian McDermott: "Since things have settled down our record equates to 92 points over a season.

"We played some really good stuff against Derby who are the team to beat in the play-offs.

"There are a lot of reasons for where we finished and they are not excuses."

Derby head coach Steve McClaren: "Over the last few weeks we have cemented our place in the play-offs and our level of performance hasn't dropped, but we are taking nothing for granted.

"Brighton will be buzzing after defeating Nottingham Forest and qualifying for the play-offs so we will take that into account.

"When I took the job I would have said you were mad if you had told me we would finish where we are, but the players have been magnificent."