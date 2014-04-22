BBC Sport - Ryan Giggs will get Man Utd respect - Robbie Savage

When Giggs speaks, you listen - Savage

Robbie Savage tells BBC Sport that caretaker manager Ryan Giggs will command the respect of the Manchester United dressing room.

"I've been in a dressing room with Ryan and when he speaks, you listen," said Savage.

The former Manchester United trainee adds that he has sympathy for sacked manager David Moyes, but feels with the team in seventh position in the Premier League the time was right for him to go.

