Jose Mourinho 'congratulates' referee Mike Dean after Chelsea's 2-1 home defeat to Sunderland - the Portuguese's first ever loss in the league at Stamford Bridge.

Fabio Borini's penalty won the game for the bottom side after Connor Wickham had equalised Samuel Eto'o's opener.

Mourinho had gone unbeaten in his previous 77 home league matches as Chelsea boss and the Blues are now two points behind leaders Liverpool having played an extra game.