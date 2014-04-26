Scottish League Two
Peterhead0Stirling4

Peterhead 0-4 Stirling Albion

David Weatherston and Jordan White celebrate

Stirling Albion kept alive their hopes of securing a spot in the promotion play-offs with a convincing win to spoil Peterhead's title party.

Craig Comrie put the visitors ahead after 35 minutes, meeting David McClune's cross with a precise header.

David Weatherston moments later latched on to Phillip Johnston's long ball and slotted beyond Graeme Smith.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally and captain Steven Noble
Peterhead manager Jim McInally and captain Steven Noble were presented with the League Two trophy

Graham Weir added a third soon after the break with a superb effort before Comrie's low finish.

Stirling remain fourth and now only need a point at home to third-top Clyde, who are two points ahead, next week to book their place in the play-offs.

Berwick are three points behind and host Peterhead, who were presented with the League Two trophy after the match against the Binos.

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Smith
  • 2SharpBooked at 87mins
  • 3NobleBooked at 48mins
  • 4Smith
  • 11StrachanSubstituted forCoxat 57'minutes
  • 5RossBooked at 58mins
  • 8RedmanSubstituted forRodgersat 51'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 10BrownSubstituted forGilfillanat 64'minutes
  • 7McCann
  • 9McLaren
  • 6Cowie

Substitutes

  • 12Rodgers
  • 14McAllister
  • 15Gilfillan
  • 16Cox
  • 17Richardson
  • 18Low
  • 21Jarvie

Stirling

  • 1Crawford
  • 2Hamilton
  • 3Forsyth
  • 6ComrieSubstituted forFultonat 83'minutes
  • 4McClune
  • 5Smith
  • 11Johnston
  • 8SmithSubstituted forFerryat 74'minutes
  • 10WeatherstonSubstituted forBishopat 59'minutes
  • 9White
  • 7WeirBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 12Ferry
  • 14O'Byrne
  • 15Cunningham
  • 16Fulton
  • 17Reidford
  • 18Bishop
  • 19Ashe
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
852

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 0, Stirling Albion 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 0, Stirling Albion 4.

Attempt saved. Scott Ross (Peterhead) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jamie Bishop.

Booking

Andy Rodgers (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Graham Weir (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Graeme Sharp (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Graeme Sharp (Peterhead).

Graham Weir (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dean Cowie (Peterhead).

Philip Johnston (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bryan Gilfillan (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Graham Weir (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Dale Fulton replaces Craig Comrie.

Foul by Andy Rodgers (Peterhead).

Philip Johnston (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jamie Bishop.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0, Stirling Albion 4. Craig Comrie (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan White.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Mark Ferry replaces Darren Smith.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jamie Bishop.

Attempt missed. Bryan Gilfillan (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jordan White.

David Cox (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Philip Johnston (Stirling Albion).

Attempt saved. Jordan White (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Bryan Gilfillan (Peterhead).

Chris Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fraser McLaren (Peterhead).

Ross Forsyth (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Bryan Gilfillan replaces Jordon Brown.

Graeme Sharp (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Graham Weir (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).

Darren Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Dean Cowie.

Attempt blocked. Jordan White (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Jamie Bishop replaces David Weatherston.

Booking

Scott Ross (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Scott Ross (Peterhead).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead35227672373573
2Annan Athletic351861167491860
3Clyde35176124944557
4Stirling351510105649755
5Berwick351571362471552
6East Stirlingshire35128154457-1344
7Montrose351110144255-1343
8Albion35118164054-1441
9Elgin3599176271-936
10Queen's Park3559213667-3124
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired