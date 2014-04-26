Peterhead 0-4 Stirling Albion

Stirling Albion kept alive their hopes of securing a spot in the promotion play-offs with a convincing win to spoil Peterhead's title party.

Craig Comrie put the visitors ahead after 35 minutes, meeting David McClune's cross with a precise header.

David Weatherston moments later latched on to Phillip Johnston's long ball and slotted beyond Graeme Smith.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally and captain Steven Noble were presented with the League Two trophy

Graham Weir added a third soon after the break with a superb effort before Comrie's low finish.

Stirling remain fourth and now only need a point at home to third-top Clyde, who are two points ahead, next week to book their place in the play-offs.

Berwick are three points behind and host Peterhead, who were presented with the League Two trophy after the match against the Binos.