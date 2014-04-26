Match ends, Peterhead 0, Stirling Albion 4.
Peterhead 0-4 Stirling Albion
Stirling Albion kept alive their hopes of securing a spot in the promotion play-offs with a convincing win to spoil Peterhead's title party.
Craig Comrie put the visitors ahead after 35 minutes, meeting David McClune's cross with a precise header.
David Weatherston moments later latched on to Phillip Johnston's long ball and slotted beyond Graeme Smith.
Graham Weir added a third soon after the break with a superb effort before Comrie's low finish.
Stirling remain fourth and now only need a point at home to third-top Clyde, who are two points ahead, next week to book their place in the play-offs.
Berwick are three points behind and host Peterhead, who were presented with the League Two trophy after the match against the Binos.
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Smith
- 2SharpBooked at 87mins
- 3NobleBooked at 48mins
- 4Smith
- 11StrachanSubstituted forCoxat 57'minutes
- 5RossBooked at 58mins
- 8RedmanSubstituted forRodgersat 51'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 10BrownSubstituted forGilfillanat 64'minutes
- 7McCann
- 9McLaren
- 6Cowie
Substitutes
- 12Rodgers
- 14McAllister
- 15Gilfillan
- 16Cox
- 17Richardson
- 18Low
- 21Jarvie
Stirling
- 1Crawford
- 2Hamilton
- 3Forsyth
- 6ComrieSubstituted forFultonat 83'minutes
- 4McClune
- 5Smith
- 11Johnston
- 8SmithSubstituted forFerryat 74'minutes
- 10WeatherstonSubstituted forBishopat 59'minutes
- 9White
- 7WeirBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 12Ferry
- 14O'Byrne
- 15Cunningham
- 16Fulton
- 17Reidford
- 18Bishop
- 19Ashe
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 852
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
