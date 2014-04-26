Exeter City 2-0 Scunthorpe United

League Two
Scunthorpe were promoted from League Two despite boss Russ Wilcox's record unbeaten start to a managerial career being ended by Exeter City.

The Iron had been undefeated in Wilcox's previous 28 games at the helm.

Craig Woodman fired into the top corner from 25 yards for his first ever Exeter goal to give City the lead.

Jimmy Keohane doubled the advantage after the break as keeper Sam Slocombe fumbled his low effort from the edge of the box and it crept over the line.

But, despite the loss, the Iron still gained automatic promotion after fourth-placed Fleetwood drew at home to Southend United.

The result also ended Exeter's slim fears of relegation from League Two, and was just their sixth home win of the season.

Woodman's strike was the highlight of an otherwise forgettable first half as the left-back got on the end of a free-kick played square across the edge of the box from Matt Oakley.

Scunthorpe had their best chance six minutes after the restart as Sam Winnall headed over from six yards after a cross from the right.

Keohane then struck as the impressive Irishman picked up the ball 25 yards out before advancing unchallenged to the edge of the area where his relatively tame low shot was fumbled over the line by Slocombe.

Exeter had an appeal for a penalty turned down by referee Trevor Kettle when John O'Flynn's 57th-minute strike was blocked by a the arm of a sliding David Mirfin.

Eliot Richards and Liam Sercombe had chances from distance for City as the second half drew to a close.

Scunthorpe United manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:

"We're all delighted. I don't want to touch on the game too much because that was really disappointing, but obviously the bigger picture is we've got the club back up to League One at the first attempt which is an outstanding achievement.

"There have been periods this season where I've had to make big decisions and big changes.

"Some players have been disappointed, but what they've channelled that into playing a huge part backing up the players that are in their shirt.

"We'll focus first on York. It gives us a little time this week to sit down with the chairman and everybody else and see where we are going to take the club."

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 30Pym
  • 2Butterfield
  • 3Woodman
  • 8Oakley
  • 6Coles
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 7Sercombe
  • 4Bennett
  • 19O'FlynnSubstituted forNicholsat 72'minutes
  • 22Keohane
  • 14RichardsSubstituted forGrimesat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Krysiak
  • 5Baldwin
  • 20Nichols
  • 25Parkin
  • 29Grimes
  • 32Wheeler
  • 35Gill

Scunthorpe

  • 1Slocombe
  • 18Nolan
  • 30Williams
  • 24Syers
  • 5Mirfin
  • 6Canavan
  • 7Sparrow
  • 19CollinsSubstituted forAdelakunat 54'minutes
  • 27Madden
  • 29WinnallSubstituted forBurtonat 53'minutes
  • 14HawkridgeSubstituted forHayesat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ribeiro
  • 8Burton
  • 13Severn
  • 15Waterfall
  • 16Adelakun
  • 17Godden
  • 39Hayes
Referee:
Trevor Kettle
Attendance:
4,187

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home16
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Exeter City 2, Scunthorpe United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Exeter City 2, Scunthorpe United 0.

Foul by Matt Oakley (Exeter City).

Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Craig Woodman.

Attempt blocked. David Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Matt Grimes replaces Eliot Richards.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Hakeeb Adelakun.

Foul by Craig Woodman (Exeter City).

Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Craig Woodman (Exeter City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Tom Nichols (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Williams (Scunthorpe United).

Tom Nichols (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Williams (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt missed. David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Matt Oakley.

Attempt blocked. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Daniel Coles (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Tom Nichols replaces John O'Flynn.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Paul Hayes replaces Terry Hawkridge.

Attempt missed. Eliot Richards (Exeter City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Jimmy Keohane (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Terry Hawkridge.

Hand ball by Christy Pym (Exeter City).

Foul by Danny Butterfield (Exeter City).

Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Eliot Richards (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Marcus Williams.

Eliot Richards (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Williams (Scunthorpe United).

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Hakeeb Adelakun replaces Michael Collins.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Deon Burton replaces Sam Winnall.

Attempt blocked. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Exeter City 2, Scunthorpe United 0. Jimmy Keohane (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. David Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Liam Sercombe (Exeter City).

Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rochdale452491268462281
2Scunthorpe452020566422480
3Chesterfield442115867392878
4Fleetwood4522101365501576
5Burton441915104739872
6York4518161150391170
7Southend4518151255391669
8Oxford Utd451614155247562
9Plymouth451611184855-759
10Bury451319135951858
11Portsmouth451416155363-1058
12Dag & Red451415165057-757
13Mansfield451415164858-1057
14Wimbledon451414174754-756
15Newport451316165458-455
16Cheltenham451316165160-955
17Accrington451315175154-354
18Hartlepool451411205054-453
19Morecambe451314185264-1253
20Exeter451313195257-552
21Bristol Rovers451214194353-1050
22Northampton451214193956-1750
23Wycombe451114204354-1147
24Torquay45129244263-2145
View full League Two table

