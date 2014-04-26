League Two
Wimbledon0Morecambe3

AFC Wimbledon 0-3 Morecambe

Morecambe secured their League Two status with a comfortable win over mid-table AFC Wimbledon.

The away side took the lead when Jack Redshaw took advantage of confusion in the area to round goalkeeper Seb Brown and score.

Morecambe doubled their lead a minute later as Redshaw picked out strike partner Jamie Devitt to slot home.

The margin of victory was increased in stoppage time when Paddy Amond sent the keeper the wrong way with a penalty.

Line-ups

Wimbledon

  • 22Brown
  • 2Fuller
  • 19Arthur
  • 29NicholsonSubstituted forMooreat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5Frampton
  • 28Jones
  • 7FrancombSubstituted forSweeneyat 75'minutes
  • 8MooreSubstituted forPellat 79'minutes
  • 9HyltonBooked at 78mins
  • 10Midson
  • 37Appiah

Substitutes

  • 1Worner
  • 4Sweeney
  • 11Moore
  • 12Pell
  • 14Antwi
  • 27Morris
  • 36Richards

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 22Parrish
  • 37MustoeSubstituted forDiagneat 10'minutes
  • 4Kenyon
  • 34EdwardsBooked at 39mins
  • 5Hughes
  • 2Beeley
  • 17Fleming
  • 7RedshawSubstituted forAmondat 79'minutes
  • 12DevittSubstituted forWrightat 69'minutes
  • 11Ellison

Substitutes

  • 6Diagne
  • 8Wright
  • 9Sampson
  • 10Williams
  • 14Marshall
  • 25Arestidou
  • 27Amond
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
4,017

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Morecambe 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Morecambe 3.

Foul by Chris Arthur (AFC Wimbledon).

Shaun Beeley (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Wimbledon 0, Morecambe 3. Padraig Amond (Morecambe) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Luke Moore (AFC Wimbledon) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Morecambe. Andrew Fleming draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Sebastian Brown.

Attempt saved. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Luke Moore (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Luke Moore (AFC Wimbledon).

Andrew Wright (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luke Moore (AFC Wimbledon).

Andy Parrish (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris Arthur (AFC Wimbledon).

Shaun Beeley (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Wright (Morecambe).

Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Padraig Amond replaces Jack Redshaw.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Harry Pell replaces Sammy Moore.

Booking

Danny Hylton (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.

Andrew Wright (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Hylton (AFC Wimbledon).

Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).

Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Peter Sweeney replaces George Francomb.

Foul by Shaun Beeley (Morecambe).

Chris Arthur (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Andy Parrish.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Andy Parrish.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Andrew Wright replaces Jamie Devitt.

Attempt missed. Jack Midson (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Jamie Devitt (Morecambe).

Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon).

Foul by Kwesi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon).

Mark Hughes (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Luke Moore replaces Jake Nicholson.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rochdale452491268462281
2Scunthorpe452020566422480
3Chesterfield442115867392878
4Fleetwood4522101365501576
5Burton441915104739872
6York4518161150391170
7Southend4518151255391669
8Oxford Utd451614155247562
9Plymouth451611184855-759
10Bury451319135951858
11Portsmouth451416155363-1058
12Dag & Red451415165057-757
13Mansfield451415164858-1057
14Wimbledon451414174754-756
15Newport451316165458-455
16Cheltenham451316165160-955
17Accrington451315175154-354
18Hartlepool451411205054-453
19Morecambe451314185264-1253
20Exeter451313195257-552
21Bristol Rovers451214194353-1050
22Northampton451214193956-1750
23Wycombe451114204354-1147
24Torquay45129244263-2145
View full League Two table

