AFC Wimbledon 0-3 Morecambe

Morecambe secured their League Two status with a comfortable win over mid-table AFC Wimbledon.

The away side took the lead when Jack Redshaw took advantage of confusion in the area to round goalkeeper Seb Brown and score.

Morecambe doubled their lead a minute later as Redshaw picked out strike partner Jamie Devitt to slot home.

The margin of victory was increased in stoppage time when Paddy Amond sent the keeper the wrong way with a penalty.