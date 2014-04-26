Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Morecambe 3.
AFC Wimbledon 0-3 Morecambe
Morecambe secured their League Two status with a comfortable win over mid-table AFC Wimbledon.
The away side took the lead when Jack Redshaw took advantage of confusion in the area to round goalkeeper Seb Brown and score.
Morecambe doubled their lead a minute later as Redshaw picked out strike partner Jamie Devitt to slot home.
The margin of victory was increased in stoppage time when Paddy Amond sent the keeper the wrong way with a penalty.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 22Brown
- 2Fuller
- 19Arthur
- 29NicholsonSubstituted forMooreat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5Frampton
- 28Jones
- 7FrancombSubstituted forSweeneyat 75'minutes
- 8MooreSubstituted forPellat 79'minutes
- 9HyltonBooked at 78mins
- 10Midson
- 37Appiah
Substitutes
- 1Worner
- 4Sweeney
- 11Moore
- 12Pell
- 14Antwi
- 27Morris
- 36Richards
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 22Parrish
- 37MustoeSubstituted forDiagneat 10'minutes
- 4Kenyon
- 34EdwardsBooked at 39mins
- 5Hughes
- 2Beeley
- 17Fleming
- 7RedshawSubstituted forAmondat 79'minutes
- 12DevittSubstituted forWrightat 69'minutes
- 11Ellison
Substitutes
- 6Diagne
- 8Wright
- 9Sampson
- 10Williams
- 14Marshall
- 25Arestidou
- 27Amond
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 4,017
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Morecambe 3.
Foul by Chris Arthur (AFC Wimbledon).
Shaun Beeley (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 0, Morecambe 3. Padraig Amond (Morecambe) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Luke Moore (AFC Wimbledon) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Morecambe. Andrew Fleming draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Sebastian Brown.
Attempt saved. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Luke Moore (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Luke Moore (AFC Wimbledon).
Andrew Wright (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luke Moore (AFC Wimbledon).
Andy Parrish (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Arthur (AFC Wimbledon).
Shaun Beeley (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Wright (Morecambe).
Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Padraig Amond replaces Jack Redshaw.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Harry Pell replaces Sammy Moore.
Booking
Danny Hylton (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Andrew Wright (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Hylton (AFC Wimbledon).
Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).
Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Peter Sweeney replaces George Francomb.
Foul by Shaun Beeley (Morecambe).
Chris Arthur (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Andy Parrish.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Andy Parrish.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Andrew Wright replaces Jamie Devitt.
Attempt missed. Jack Midson (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Jamie Devitt (Morecambe).
Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon).
Foul by Kwesi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon).
Mark Hughes (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Luke Moore replaces Jake Nicholson.