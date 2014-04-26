Bury 4-4 Portsmouth

Portsmouth's Wes Fogden scored in the third minute of injury time to clinch an unlikely point after Hallam Hope's hat-trick had put Bury in command.

Hope's looping header and his right-footed finish put Bury 2-0 up.

Andy Procter headed in for Bury before Pompey's Danny Hollands fired home after Fogden's shot was blocked, and Ryan Taylor cut the deficit further.

Hope's superb strike made it 4-2 before Sonny Bradley poked home from a corner and Fogden slammed in Hollands' throw.

Portsmouth caretaker manager Andy Awford told BBC Radio Solent:

"We left ourselves a mountain to climb and somehow we've managed to climb it. We wanted the win, we didn't get it, but at 3-0 down obviously I'd have taken a point.

"I don't know how we got into that position of being 3-0 down but somehow we did and wasn't quite right. We changed a little bit at half time, we kept changing little bits during the second half and thankfully we've managed to nick a point.

"The spirit's good in that dressing room and well done to the boys for the second half but the first half needs to be a bit better.

"I take a bit of responsibility first half as well because the shape wasn't right. We changed that second half and looked a bit better. We went very direct at the end and sometimes you have to do that and thankfully it paid off."