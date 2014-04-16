Manuel Pellegrini: Man City 'suffered Liverpool hangover'

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City 2-2 Sunderland: Manuel Pellegrini says draw is 'not enough'

Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini blamed Sunday's defeat at leaders Liverpool after his title-chasing side dropped crucial points by drawing with Premier League strugglers Sunderland.

City salvaged a 2-2 draw after Samir Nasri's late goal but sit six points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.

Pellegrini said: "We did not play well but we had in our mind the game against Liverpool. We did not deserve to win.

"We needed a win. We will see what happens but our chances are less."

Man City's 2013-14 run-in Mon 21 April: v West Brom (H)

Sun 27 April: v Crystal Palace (A)

Sat 3 May: v Everton (A)

Wed 7 May: v Aston Villa (H)

Sun 11 May: v West Ham (H)

Fernandinho scored after 114 seconds but two second-half goals from Connor Wickham earned the Black Cats a 2-1 lead before keeper Vito Mannone fumbled a Nasri shot over the line.

Pellegrini's side are still to host West Brom, followed by trips to Crystal Palace and Everton. They finish with home games against Aston Villa and West Ham.

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho said he still believed City could repeat their title triumph of 2012.

He added: "It's really very hard. We have to keep our head up and now need to look at our next game against West Brom here at home.

"We pressed high and won a lot of balls but we let our performance drop.

"We believe we can win the title. Chelsea and Liverpool have four games and they may drop some points. We think we can still win the title."