BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Toni Duggan hopes for more sponsorship
Duggan hopes for more sponsors
- From the section Football
Manchester City and England forward Toni Duggan hopes increased media coverage of the Women's Super League this season will attract more sponsorship.
Duggan, 22, says specific deals for WSL teams would "help the women's game massively".
City - who also have England internationals Steph Houghton, Jill Scott and goalkeeper Karen Bardsley in their squad - kick off their campaign against champions Liverpool on Thursday.
