BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Toni Duggan hopes for more sponsorship

Duggan hopes for more sponsors

Manchester City and England forward Toni Duggan hopes increased media coverage of the Women's Super League this season will attract more sponsorship.

Duggan, 22, says specific deals for WSL teams would "help the women's game massively".

City - who also have England internationals Steph Houghton, Jill Scott and goalkeeper Karen Bardsley in their squad - kick off their campaign against champions Liverpool on Thursday.

Top videos

Video

Duggan hopes for more sponsors

Video

Warriors beat Rockets to win Western conference title

Video

World Cup countdown: Narey's amazing goal v Brazil - 1982

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: James inspires Cavs to Eastern Conference title

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

World Cup countdown: Houghton's heroics - 1994

Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

Highlights: Pakistan hammer sorry England

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired