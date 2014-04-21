League One
MK Dons2Brentford2

Milton Keynes Dons 2-2 Brentford

Izale McLeod scored a last-minute leveller for MK Dons to give them a point against Brentford and seal the League One title for Wolves.

Already-promoted Brentford took a two-goal lead thanks to James Tarkowski's close-range finish and Clayton Donaldson's low strike.

Stephen Gleeson's penalty, after Bees keeper David Button fouled McLeod, brought the hosts back into it.

McLeod headed home Ryan Hall's cross in the third minute of stoppage-time.

MK Dons Manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:"I think today was all about the work ethic and I think the players worked extremely hard.

Media playback is not supported on this device

MK Dons boss Karl Robinson on Brentford draw

"Let's take note of Lewington, Smith, McLeod and Gleeson, I thought they worked their socks off today, I thought their work ethic, hunger and desire was there for all to see.

"There's a lot of frustrations and learning to do, if we want to be successful we have to emulate Brentford, in the realms of having a big, strong squad.

"Today was nice, and a tremendous relief of the burden of not scoring at home."

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Martin
  • 18BaldockBooked at 74mins
  • 3Lewington
  • 29Kennedy
  • 11SmithSubstituted forRandallat 73'minutes
  • 23Spence
  • 19Galloway
  • 7Gleeson
  • 20RasuloSubstituted forLoveridgeat 67'minutes
  • 13McLeod
  • 17PowellSubstituted forHallat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Randall
  • 21Hall
  • 26Loveridge
  • 50Burns

Brentford

  • 27ButtonBooked at 79mins
  • 28YennarisBooked at 78mins
  • 24Bidwell
  • 4Forshaw
  • 26TarkowskiSubstituted forO'Connorat 65'minutes
  • 5Craig
  • 18JudgeSubstituted forSavilleat 66'minutes
  • 8DouglasSubstituted forDiagouragaat 77'minutes
  • 9Donaldson
  • 15Dallas
  • 11Grigg

Substitutes

  • 1Lee
  • 2O'Connor
  • 17Saville
  • 20Diagouraga
  • 22Reeves
  • 29Trotta
  • 32Adams
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
10,549

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, MK Dons 2, Brentford 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, MK Dons 2, Brentford 2.

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 2, Brentford 2. Izale McLeod (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Hall with a cross.

Attempt missed. Jordan Spence (MK Dons) header from very close range is high and wide to the right.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by David Button.

Attempt saved. James Loveridge (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Kevin O'Connor.

Attempt missed. Mark Randall (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Adam Forshaw (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Randall (MK Dons).

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 1, Brentford 2. Stephen Gleeson (MK Dons) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

David Button (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty conceded by David Button (Brentford) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty MK Dons. Izale McLeod draws a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

Nico Yennaris (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Nico Yennaris (Brentford).

James Loveridge (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Toumani Diagouraga replaces Jonathan Douglas.

Booking

George Baldock (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.

George Saville (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Baldock (MK Dons).

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Mark Randall replaces Alan Smith.

Attempt saved. Adam Forshaw (Brentford) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Brentford) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. James Loveridge replaces Giorgio Rasulo.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. George Saville replaces Alan Judge.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Kevin O'Connor replaces James Tarkowski.

Foul by Alan Judge (Brentford).

Brendan Galloway (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 0, Brentford 2. Clayton Donaldson (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Forshaw.

Attempt missed. Clayton Donaldson (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Clayton Donaldson (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Baldock (MK Dons).

Ryan Hall (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nico Yennaris (Brentford).

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Nico Yennaris.

Attempt missed. Ryan Hall (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Jonathan Douglas (Brentford).

Giorgio Rasulo (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44309585305599
2Brentford442710769393091
3Rotherham442313882552782
4Preston442216668432582
5Leyton Orient4423111080443680
6Peterborough442241868561270
7Swindon44199166255766
8Sheff Utd431612154343060
9Port Vale44186205871-1360
10MK Dons44178196060059
11Walsall441416144745258
12Bristol City441317146966356
13Crawley431413164651-555
14Bradford441217155352153
15Gillingham44157225875-1752
16Oldham431312184757-1051
17Coventry441612167274-250
18Colchester441114194860-1247
19Tranmere441211215175-2447
20Crewe441211215279-2747
21Notts County44144266176-1546
22Carlisle431111214372-2944
23Shrewsbury44914214160-1941
24Stevenage44109254368-2539
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you