Match ends, MK Dons 2, Brentford 2.
Milton Keynes Dons 2-2 Brentford
-
- From the section Football
Izale McLeod scored a last-minute leveller for MK Dons to give them a point against Brentford and seal the League One title for Wolves.
Already-promoted Brentford took a two-goal lead thanks to James Tarkowski's close-range finish and Clayton Donaldson's low strike.
Stephen Gleeson's penalty, after Bees keeper David Button fouled McLeod, brought the hosts back into it.
McLeod headed home Ryan Hall's cross in the third minute of stoppage-time.
MK Dons Manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:"I think today was all about the work ethic and I think the players worked extremely hard.
"Let's take note of Lewington, Smith, McLeod and Gleeson, I thought they worked their socks off today, I thought their work ethic, hunger and desire was there for all to see.
"There's a lot of frustrations and learning to do, if we want to be successful we have to emulate Brentford, in the realms of having a big, strong squad.
"Today was nice, and a tremendous relief of the burden of not scoring at home."
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1Martin
- 18BaldockBooked at 74mins
- 3Lewington
- 29Kennedy
- 11SmithSubstituted forRandallat 73'minutes
- 23Spence
- 19Galloway
- 7Gleeson
- 20RasuloSubstituted forLoveridgeat 67'minutes
- 13McLeod
- 17PowellSubstituted forHallat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Randall
- 21Hall
- 26Loveridge
- 50Burns
Brentford
- 27ButtonBooked at 79mins
- 28YennarisBooked at 78mins
- 24Bidwell
- 4Forshaw
- 26TarkowskiSubstituted forO'Connorat 65'minutes
- 5Craig
- 18JudgeSubstituted forSavilleat 66'minutes
- 8DouglasSubstituted forDiagouragaat 77'minutes
- 9Donaldson
- 15Dallas
- 11Grigg
Substitutes
- 1Lee
- 2O'Connor
- 17Saville
- 20Diagouraga
- 22Reeves
- 29Trotta
- 32Adams
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 10,549
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 2, Brentford 2.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 2, Brentford 2. Izale McLeod (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Hall with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jordan Spence (MK Dons) header from very close range is high and wide to the right.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by David Button.
Attempt saved. James Loveridge (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Kevin O'Connor.
Attempt missed. Mark Randall (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Adam Forshaw (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Randall (MK Dons).
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 1, Brentford 2. Stephen Gleeson (MK Dons) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
David Button (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by David Button (Brentford) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty MK Dons. Izale McLeod draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Nico Yennaris (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Nico Yennaris (Brentford).
James Loveridge (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Toumani Diagouraga replaces Jonathan Douglas.
Booking
George Baldock (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
George Saville (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Baldock (MK Dons).
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Mark Randall replaces Alan Smith.
Attempt saved. Adam Forshaw (Brentford) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Brentford) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. James Loveridge replaces Giorgio Rasulo.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. George Saville replaces Alan Judge.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Kevin O'Connor replaces James Tarkowski.
Foul by Alan Judge (Brentford).
Brendan Galloway (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 0, Brentford 2. Clayton Donaldson (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Forshaw.
Attempt missed. Clayton Donaldson (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Clayton Donaldson (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Baldock (MK Dons).
Ryan Hall (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nico Yennaris (Brentford).
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Nico Yennaris.
Attempt missed. Ryan Hall (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jonathan Douglas (Brentford).
Giorgio Rasulo (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.