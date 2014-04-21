League One
Crewe0Colchester0

Crewe Alexandra 0-0 Colchester United

Relegation rivals Crewe and Colchester drew a blank to leave both sides one point above the drop zone.

Jabo Ibehre dragged a shot wide and Crewe goalkeeper Ben Garratt saved well from Gavin Massey and Freddie Sears to keep the scores level.

Sears then missed Colchester's best chance when his first-time shot cannoned back off the post.

Crewe's Uche Ikpeazu directed a header wide from Byron Moore's cross late on as the game ended in a stalemate.

Colchester United manager Joe Dunne told BBC Essex:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Colchester boss Dunne

"I think we've done enough to win the game, hitting the post and then having it blocked on the rebound. All in all it could be an important point.

"One win out of two I think will do it [avoid relegation], with our goal difference as well. It's going to be difficult but we're confident.

"We're fine within the camp, we know what we have to do. There's no time for nerves.

"We have to hold it and I think generally we've got the experience from last year to help us through it."

Line-ups

Crewe

  • 21Garratt
  • 2Tootle
  • 16Guthrie
  • 42Grant
  • 6Dugdale
  • 5Ellis
  • 11Moore
  • 18Nolan
  • 9PogbaSubstituted forLeitch-Smithat 76'minutes
  • 30IkpeazuSubstituted forOliverat 76'minutes
  • 14InmanSubstituted forWatersat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 3Mellor
  • 10Leitch-Smith
  • 12Ray
  • 19Oliver
  • 20Turton
  • 29Waters

Colchester

  • 44Walker
  • 20Wilson
  • 16WynterBooked at 61mins
  • 22Gilbey
  • 4OkuonghaeSubstituted forDicksonat 86'minutes
  • 18Eastman
  • 21Massey
  • 15BeanBooked at 90mins
  • 11SearsSubstituted forOlufemiat 90+1'minutes
  • 17Ibehre
  • 7Sanchez WattSubstituted forWrightat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cousins
  • 3Dickson
  • 6Eastmond
  • 9Morrison
  • 23Olufemi
  • 25Vose
  • 30Wright
Referee:
Kevin Wright
Attendance:
4,603

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Colchester United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Colchester United 0.

Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Marcus Bean (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Marcus Bean (Colchester United).

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Tosin Olufemi replaces Freddie Sears.

Mark Ellis (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United).

Foul by Ajay Leitch-Smith (Crewe Alexandra).

Marcus Bean (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Billy Waters (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Dickson (Colchester United).

Byron Moore (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Freddie Sears (Colchester United).

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Ryan Dickson replaces Magnus Okuonghae because of an injury.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Magnus Okuonghae.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Brian Wilson.

Mark Ellis (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gavin Massey (Colchester United).

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Drey Wright replaces Sanchez Watt.

Attempt missed. Tom Eastman (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Mark Ellis.

Attempt saved. Byron Moore (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Byron Moore (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gavin Massey (Colchester United).

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Vadaine Oliver replaces Uche Ikpeazu.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Ajay Leitch-Smith replaces Mathias Pogba.

Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gavin Massey (Colchester United).

Hand ball by Uche Ikpeazu (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt saved. Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Crewe Alexandra).

Magnus Okuonghae (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Crewe Alexandra).

Brian Wilson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Brian Wilson.

Freddie Sears (Colchester United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Attempt saved. Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Alex Wynter (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44309585305599
2Brentford442710769393091
3Rotherham442313882552782
4Preston442216668432582
5Leyton Orient4423111080443680
6Peterborough442241868561270
7Swindon44199166255766
8Sheff Utd431612154343060
9Port Vale44186205871-1360
10MK Dons44178196060059
11Walsall441416144745258
12Bristol City441317146966356
13Crawley431413164651-555
14Bradford441217155352153
15Gillingham44157225875-1752
16Oldham431312184757-1051
17Coventry441612167274-250
18Colchester441114194860-1247
19Tranmere441211215175-2447
20Crewe441211215279-2747
21Notts County44144266176-1546
22Carlisle431111214372-2944
23Shrewsbury44914214160-1941
24Stevenage44109254368-2539
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you