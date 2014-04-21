Match ends, Preston North End 5, Shrewsbury Town 2.
Preston North End 5-2 Shrewsbury Town
-
- From the section Football
Paul Gallagher's second-half hat-trick for Preston left Shrewsbury on the brink of relegation from League One.
Lee Holmes headed in Gallagher's cross to put the hosts ahead and Bailey Wright volleyed in a second from the edge of the box.
Shaun Miller rounded keeper Declan Rudd to make it 2-1 before Gallagher steered home Stuart Beavon's cross.
Gallagher then fired in from the spot and direct from a free-kick, after Luke Summerfield headed in for the visitors.
Preston were awarded a penalty after Alan Browne was brought down in the area by Joe Jacobson.
Shrewsbury, who are 23rd in League One, are now six points from safety and will need to win their last two games to have any chance of staying up.
Preston are level on points with third-placed Rotherham having already booked their place in the play-offs.
Shrewsbury Town manager Mike Jackson told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"I think sometimes you've just got to hold your hands up when you're beaten by a better side.
"We're right up against it now. It's not mathematically certain yet but it's a case of winning two games and hope everyone loses theirs.
"Obviously it's going to be unbelievably difficult, but we've got to do better than we've done today."
Line-ups
Preston
- 23Rudd
- 5ClarkeSubstituted forHumphreyat 45'minutes
- 3Laird
- 19Welsh
- 22King
- 6Wright
- 11HolmesSubstituted forBrownhillat 72'minutes
- 31Browne
- 9DaviesSubstituted forGarnerat 64'minutes
- 10Beavon
- 12Gallagher
Substitutes
- 1Stuckmann
- 7Humphrey
- 14Garner
- 16Buchanan
- 17Davies
- 30Brownhill
- 37Kilkenny
Shrewsbury
- 1Weale
- 5IorfaSubstituted forSummerfieldat 64'minutes
- 27Mills
- 22WoodsBooked at 86mins
- 18Goldson
- 3Jacobson
- 11Taylor
- 15WildigSubstituted forParryat 45'minutes
- 9BradshawSubstituted forEavesat 45'minutes
- 7Miller
- 29Hall
Substitutes
- 4Summerfield
- 17Parry
- 24Eaves
- 25Anyon
- 26Atajic
- 33Flint
- 34Fletcher
- Referee:
- Nigel Miller
- Attendance:
- 9,636
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 5, Shrewsbury Town 2.
Attempt missed. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Ryan Woods.
Attempt missed. Chris Humphrey (Preston North End) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by Jack King (Preston North End).
Shaun Miller (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Ryan Woods (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Bailey Wright (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Woods (Shrewsbury Town).
Foul by Joe Garner (Preston North End).
Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 5, Shrewsbury Town 2. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Summerfield (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt blocked. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 4, Shrewsbury Town 2. Luke Summerfield (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Parry with a cross.
Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Taylor (Shrewsbury Town).
Foul by Bailey Wright (Preston North End).
Shaun Miller (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Josh Brownhill replaces Lee Holmes.
Luke Summerfield (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Garner (Preston North End).
Attempt blocked. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Woods (Shrewsbury Town).
Joe Garner (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Summerfield (Shrewsbury Town).
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jack King.
Attempt missed. Shaun Miller (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Luke Summerfield replaces Dominic Iorfa.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Joe Garner replaces Kevin Davies.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 4, Shrewsbury Town 1. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Preston North End. Alan Browne draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jack King.
Attempt blocked. Asa Hall (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 3, Shrewsbury Town 1. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stuart Beavon with a cross.