Tranmere Rovers 0-0 Sheffield United

Tranmere failed to pull themselves clear of relegation danger after a goalless draw against Sheffield United.

John McMahon's side are now just one point above the League One drop zone after a third game without victory.

Ryan Lowe saw a header come back off the crossbar and Junior Brown forced a fine save from visiting keeper Mark Howard as Rovers dominated the first-half chances.

Blades forward Jose Baxter forced a good late save from Owain Fon Williams.