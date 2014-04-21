League One
Tranmere0Sheff Utd0

Tranmere Rovers 0-0 Sheffield United

Tranmere failed to pull themselves clear of relegation danger after a goalless draw against Sheffield United.

John McMahon's side are now just one point above the League One drop zone after a third game without victory.

Ryan Lowe saw a header come back off the crossbar and Junior Brown forced a fine save from visiting keeper Mark Howard as Rovers dominated the first-half chances.

Blades forward Jose Baxter forced a good late save from Owain Fon Williams.

Line-ups

Tranmere

  • 1Williams
  • 2Holmes
  • 23RidehalghSubstituted forRoweat 41'minutes
  • 18Jennings
  • 4Taylor
  • 29Pennington
  • 20Brown
  • 17Power
  • 14CassidySubstituted forStocktonat 90'minutes
  • 9Lowe
  • 26Akpa-AkproSubstituted forKirbyat 20'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Rowe
  • 15Kirby
  • 16Stockton
  • 24Morris
  • 28Boland
  • 32Arthurworrey
  • 33Mooney

Sheff Utd

  • 1Howard
  • 4Brayford
  • 6Hill
  • 17Coady
  • 5MaguireBooked at 54minsSubstituted forFreemanat 69'minutes
  • 15Collins
  • 14McGinnSubstituted forDoyleat 45'minutes
  • 42Dimaio
  • 9PorterSubstituted forBaxterat 45'minutes
  • 22Davies
  • 23Murphy

Substitutes

  • 7Flynn
  • 8Doyle
  • 11Baxter
  • 18Paynter
  • 25Long
  • 28Freeman
  • 32Kennedy
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
5,950

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Sheffield United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Sheffield United 0.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Lowe (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Cole Stockton replaces Jake Cassidy.

Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Sheffield United).

Foul by James Rowe (Tranmere Rovers).

Kieran Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James Rowe.

Attempt missed. Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by John Brayford.

Danny Holmes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Brayford (Sheffield United).

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Owain Williams.

Attempt saved. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Ash Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

James Rowe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kieran Freeman (Sheffield United).

Foul by Junior Brown (Tranmere Rovers).

Ben Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Attempt missed. Conor Coady (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Junior Brown.

Attempt blocked. Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor Dimaio (Sheffield United).

Attempt missed. John Brayford (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Junior Brown (Tranmere Rovers).

Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Kieran Freeman replaces Harry Maguire because of an injury.

Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jose Baxter (Sheffield United).

Attempt blocked. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Neill Collins.

Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Ash Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Conor Coady (Sheffield United).

Attempt blocked. Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Harry Maguire (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44309585305599
2Brentford442710769393091
3Rotherham442313882552782
4Preston442216668432582
5Leyton Orient4423111080443680
6Peterborough442241868561270
7Swindon44199166255766
8Sheff Utd431612154343060
9Port Vale44186205871-1360
10MK Dons44178196060059
11Walsall441416144745258
12Bristol City441317146966356
13Crawley431413164651-555
14Bradford441217155352153
15Gillingham44157225875-1752
16Oldham431312184757-1051
17Coventry441612167274-250
18Colchester441114194860-1247
19Tranmere441211215175-2447
20Crewe441211215279-2747
21Notts County44144266176-1546
22Carlisle431111214372-2944
23Shrewsbury44914214160-1941
24Stevenage44109254368-2539
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you