Leyton Orient 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat promotion-chasing Leyton Orient and then sealed the League One title thanks to MK Dons' late equaliser against Brentford.
Carl Ikeme made a number of vital saves to deny Orient after Richard Stearman's header and a Bakary Sako strike gave Wolves a two-goal lead in Monday's early kick-off.
Dean Cox pulled a goal back just after half-time, but Ikeme remained defiant.
James Henry added gloss to Wolves' win with a third goal in injury time.
Kenny Jackett's side were then crowned champions after Brentford conceded an injury-time goal at MK Dons later on Monday.
Orient were denied a penalty in the first half after goalscorer Stearman looked to have handled David Mooney's shot in the 18-yard box, prompting manager Russell Slade to speak with referee Neil Swarbrick at the interval.
They also hit the crossbar through Romain Vincelot and Shaun Batt, while a header by Chris Dagnall was ruled out for offside.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 1Jones
- 5Cuthbert
- 3Sawyer
- 4VincelotBooked at 55minsSubstituted forJamesat 75'minutes
- 6Baudry
- 15ClarkeBooked at 40mins
- 11Odubajo
- 24Lundstram
- 23DagnallSubstituted forBattat 66'minutes
- 10MooneySubstituted forLasimantat 83'minutes
- 7Cox
Substitutes
- 8James
- 12Larkins
- 14Batt
- 19Lasimant
- 20Gorman
- 25Simpson
- 29Ness
Wolves
- 13Ikeme
- 18Ricketts
- 26Golbourne
- 19PriceBooked at 38mins
- 5Stearman
- 6Batth
- 27JacobsSubstituted forHenryat 74'minutes
- 11McDonaldBooked at 78mins
- 40DickoSubstituted forClarkeat 74'minutes
- 4Edwards
- 10SakoSubstituted forEvansat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 7Henry
- 9Clarke
- 14Evans
- 20McAlinden
- 23Ebanks-Landell
- 31McCarey
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 8,161
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
