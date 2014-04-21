Leeds United 0-2 Nottingham Forest

Matt Derbyshire

Two early goals from Matt Derbyshire earned Nottingham Forest a win at Leeds that moves them within a point of the play-off places.

Derbyshire found the corner after collecting a pass from debutant Stephen McLaughlin after only 91 seconds.

The striker scored a second after 15 minutes when he drove in after Scott Wootton failed to clear.

Derbyshire in the goals Matt Derbyshire's double moves him on to nine goals for the season and he has only beaten that tally once, in a loan spell at Wrexham in 2005-06.

Ross McCormack went closest to pulling one back with a free-kick that flew narrowly wide.

Derbyshire was given just a sixth start for Forest this season and wasted no time in finishing from former Derry midfielder McLaughlin, who had a loan spell at Bristol City earlier this season.

The 28-year-old then seized on Wootton's error to finish for his fourth goal in three matches.

McCormack just missed with a free-kick shortly before half-time and Luke Murphy's shot deflected off Noel Hunt and straight to goalkeeper Dorus de Vries after the interval.

Media playback is not supported on this device Nottingham Forest caretaker boss Gary Brazil on 2-0 win at Leeds.

De Vries palmed away another free-kick from McCormack that glanced off the wall, Danny Pugh's cross bounced away off the bar and Forest's substitute goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov saved from Matt Smith's header late on.

A first away win since 11 February and a second consecutive victory maintain Forest's hopes of a top-six finish, while Leeds are 16th after a sixth defeat in eight matches.

Leeds manager Brian McDermott:

"We definitely need to look at bringing players in and making changes to the squad. I have a list of targets and we have to try and do the deals.

"I will have a meeting with [owner] Massimo [Cellino] when he returns this week.

"We have seen that kind of performance too many times this season and it is something we have to address in the summer. We have to make sure the squad is up for the challenge of next season."

Nottingham Forest caretaker manager Gary Brazil:

"[Derbyshire] has done really well on the training ground and I think he has a very positive mentality which is vitally important for any striker.

"He runs into spaces behind the opposition's back four which is encouraging for us because it frightens the life out of the opposition. He is performing at a very high level.

"I was very pleased with our performance. After going two up we handled everything Leeds could throw at us and defended like men. I was very impressed and proud of them."