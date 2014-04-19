Premier League
Newcastle1Swansea2

Newcastle United 1-2 Swansea City

By Aimee Lewis

BBC Sport

Newcastle players react after losing to Swansea

A Wilfried Bony penalty in stoppage time ensured Swansea crept closer to Premier League safety and increased the pressure on Alan Pardew's Newcastle.

The Magpies, lacking confidence after four successive defeats, took the lead against the run of play thanks to Shola Ameobi's finish into the bottom corner.

But Bony headed home from a Ben Davies corner to level before the break.

The match seemed to be petering out when Marvin Emnes was felled by Cheick Tiote and Bony struck from the spot.

Newcastle's players had no time to respond, although their fans had ample opportunity to make their displeasure known as they watched Swansea's players and their coach Garry Monk celebrate on the pitch at the final whistle.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Pardew could have 'stopped' goal

The Welshmen seemed to have settled for a draw before influential substitute Emnes weaved into the box and helped secure the points which take Swansea six points clear of the relegation zone.

If Swansea could have chosen their opponents after a week in which the club had to admit to "a couple of incidents between certain players" during training before last Sunday's defeat by Chelsea, it would probably have been Newcastle - a team they had beaten in their three previous league meetings.

But Newcastle have been obliging opponents to many teams this year, with this loss not only their fifth on the trot but also their ninth defeat in 12 league games.

However, for a match which ended so dramatically, it began with a moment of slapstick as referee Chris Foy was knocked to the floor in the first minute by the power of Jonjo Shelvey's ricocheted long-range effort, and was eventually replaced by fourth official Anthony Taylor.

Foy needed a moment to regain his composure after the blow to the face, but once the match did get under way, it was mostly played in Newcastle's half.

Swansea's midfield trio of Leon Britton, Shelvey and Jonathan De Guzman, dominated the middle of the pitch against what was, at times, a two-man Newcastle midfield as Pardew selected an attacking line-up after four games without neither a victory nor a goal.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Wilfried Bony goals invaluable - Monk

But for all the possession enjoyed by Swansea, it was Newcastle who opened the scoring thanks to Ameobi's first goal since December 2012.

The striker outmuscled Davies in the air and, after combining with Luuk de Jong, found the bottom corner with his team's first shot on target.

Swansea gradually regained control and they were also assisted by first-half injuries to Newcastle forwards Papiss Cisse and De Jong.

With half-time looming, Swansea levelled as Bony rose above Newcastle's defence to head in for his fourth successive goal away from home.

The Magpies improved after the break, with both Dan Gosling and Vurnon Anita testing Michel Vorm in the visiting goal.

But the best chance of the half fell to Bony, who was put through by a defence-splitting pass by Emnes only for Tim Krul to sprint off his line and snuff out the danger.

But the Dutchman had one last chance to earn Swansea their third win during Monk's two-month tenure and did so, beating Krul to his right to spark wild celebrations in the away stand.

For a gallery of photos from Saturday's Premier League action, visit BBC Sport's Facebook page.

Swansea manager Garry Monk: "We started well in the first 20 minutes, but then they got the goal and we got a bit sloppy in our passing.

"Thankfully, our second goal was a penalty. It was good to get those rewards. We've played a lot better than we've done today and come away with nothing.

"It's been a difficult season and very inconsistent for the standards we've set. We're just trying to get a job done and these three points go a long way to doing that."

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew: "It was a game that looked like it was going to a draw. I felt we played a lot better and it was a killer blow that last goal.

"There's no way we should have allowed that to happen. There were three or four errors in that goal. I felt we should have won this game, but errors in both halves cost us dear.

"I'm disappointed because their effort was there, but we're making errors and getting punished for it and we can't afford to do that on the run we are on. We're going to have to grin and bear it and see what we can do."

Line-ups

Newcastle

  • 1Krul
  • 8Anita
  • 36Dummett
  • 24TiotéBooked at 90mins
  • 6Williamson
  • 2Coloccini
  • 9CisséSubstituted forDebuchyat 21'minutes
  • 15GoslingBooked at 32minsSubstituted forArmstrongat 81'minutes
  • 23Ameobi
  • 18de JongSubstituted forRemyat 40'minutes
  • 11Gouffran

Substitutes

  • 13Yanga-Mbiwa
  • 14Remy
  • 19Haidara
  • 21Elliot
  • 26Debuchy
  • 27Taylor
  • 43Armstrong

Swansea

  • 1Vorm
  • 22Rangel
  • 33Davies
  • 7Britton
  • 2Amat
  • 6Williams
  • 20De Guzmán
  • 8Shelvey
  • 10Bony
  • 11HernándezSubstituted forEmnesat 81'minutes
  • 15RoutledgeSubstituted forBartleyat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 12Dyer
  • 25Tremmel
  • 27Bartley
  • 54Ngog
  • 56Fulton
  • 57Emnes
Referee:
Chris Foy
Attendance:
51,057

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Swansea City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Swansea City 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Kyle Bartley replaces Wayne Routledge.

Goal!

Goal! Newcastle United 1, Swansea City 2. Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Booking

Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Swansea City. Marvin Emnes draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Offside, Swansea City. Michel Vorm tries a through ball, but Wayne Routledge is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Shola Ameobi.

Foul by Wilfried Bony (Swansea City).

Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordi Amat (Swansea City).

Adam Armstrong (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Jonathan De Guzmán (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Dummett (Newcastle United).

Foul by Wayne Routledge (Swansea City).

Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wilfried Bony (Swansea City).

Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Adam Armstrong replaces Dan Gosling.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Marvin Emnes replaces Pablo Hernández.

Attempt missed. Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Williamson.

Attempt missed. Michael Williamson (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cheick Tioté.

Foul by Pablo Hernández (Swansea City).

Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jonathan De Guzmán (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Angel Rangel.

Attempt saved. Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vurnon Anita.

Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Ashley Williams (Swansea City).

Tim Krul (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Paul Dummett.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Paul Dummett.

Leon Britton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Angel Rangel.

Offside, Swansea City. Wayne Routledge tries a through ball, but Wilfried Bony is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Loïc Remy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Shola Ameobi.

Offside, Swansea City. Wayne Routledge tries a through ball, but Jonathan De Guzmán is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool34245593425177
2Chelsea35236667264175
3Man City33225688345471
4Arsenal34207759411867
5Everton34199655342166
6Tottenham35196105149263
7Man Utd331761056381857
8Southampton351310125045549
9Newcastle35144173954-1546
10Stoke351111133949-1044
11Crystal Palace35134182841-1343
12West Ham35107183848-1037
13Swansea3599174751-436
14Hull33106173440-636
15Aston Villa3498173549-1435
16West Brom33615124051-1133
17Norwich3488182653-2732
18Cardiff3579193165-3430
19Fulham3593233577-4230
20Sunderland3478193357-2429
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you