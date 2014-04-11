Lewis Price: Crystal Palace keeper joins Mansfield on loan
Mansfield Town have secured special dispensation to sign Lewis Price from Crystal Palace on an emergency loan to solve their goalkeeping crisis.
Regular keeper Alan Marriott has dislocated a finger, while reserve Ian Deakin has a thigh problem.
Wales international and former Ipswich and Derby man Price, 29, joins until the end of the season.
"He's an experienced boy who can come in and do a job straight away," manager Paul Cox told BBC Sport.
Marriott had previously been an ever-present for the Stags, who are searching for a fourth successive win against League Two leaders Rochdale on Saturday.
"It's a shame for Alan, but these things happen and you have to get on with it," added Cox. "We're not sure yet how long he and Deaks [Deakin] will be out."