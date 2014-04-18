Wolves 6-4 Rotherham United

Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 6, Rotherham United 4.
Wolves scored two last-gasp goals to beat Rotherham in an incredible game and close in on the League One title.
Wolves looked to be coasting as Nouha Dicko's close-range double and a Dave Edwards strike saw them respond to Kieran Agard's early headed opener.
Agard's second and Dicko's hat-trick goal made it 4-2 after half-time, but the Millers levelled late on through Joe Skarz and Agard's third.
But a dramatic finale saw Sam Ricketts and Kevin McDonald shots earn victory.
Brentford's win over Preston North End means Wolves still need four points to be certain of the championship, but because of their vastly superior goal difference one more victory will realistically be enough.
The hosts fell behind when Agard's header from Michael O'Connor's corner drifted past goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.
But the Millers, who were already assured of their play-off place, were second best thereafter and could not cope with the attacking quality from Kenny Jackett's side.
Dicko, who scored six goals in six games for Rotherham when on loan from Wigan earlier this season, stabbed home a cross from Bakary Sako to level and fired in a second from 10 yards.
It was 3-1 when Scott Golbourne found Edwards, whose well-placed shot was his third goal in as many games.
Agard's shot on the turn gave the visitors hope but that hope seemed to be quickly over as Dicko converted an Edwards cross for his treble.
Rotherham came again and looked to have earned an unlikely point when James Tavernier's 84th-minute cross was volleyed in by Skarz and Agard completed his hat-trick four minutes later.
But Wolves skipper Ricketts blasted home from 20 yards for the ninth goal of a remarkable afternoon's entertainment at Molineux.
And McDonald completed the scoring from close range in time added on.
Wolves
- 13Ikeme
- 18Ricketts
- 26Golbourne
- 11McDonald
- 6BatthBooked at 77mins
- 5Stearman
- 27Jacobs
- 14EvansSubstituted forHenryat 45'minutes
- 40DickoBooked at 80mins
- 4EdwardsSubstituted forDohertyat 90+2'minutes
- 10SakoSubstituted forPriceat 70'minutes
- 2Doherty
- 7Henry
- 9Clarke
- 19Price
- 20McAlinden
- 23Ebanks-Landell
- 31McCarey
Rotherham
- 21Collin
- 27TavernierBooked at 75mins
- 3SkarzBooked at 82mins
- 10O'ConnorSubstituted forHitchcockat 77'minutes
- 20Morgan
- 4ArnasonBooked at 80mins
- 22AgardBooked at 89mins
- 36Smallwood
- 9RevellSubstituted forThomasat 65'minutes
- 28VuckicSubstituted forPringleat 69'minutes
- 37Adams
- 1Shearer
- 2Brindley
- 5Davis
- 15Milsom
- 18Pringle
- 26Thomas
- 35Hitchcock
- Fred Graham
- 30,110
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 6, Rotherham United 4.
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 6, Rotherham United 4. Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nouha Dicko.
Attempt missed. Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matt Doherty replaces David Edwards.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 5, Rotherham United 4. Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by David Edwards.
Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 4, Rotherham United 4. Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 4, Rotherham United 3. Joe Skarz (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicky Adams.
Joe Skarz (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Joe Skarz (Rotherham United).
Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kári Arnason (Rotherham United).
David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Wes Thomas (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 4, Rotherham United 2. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Edwards.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution, Rotherham United. Tom Hitchcock replaces Michael O'Connor.
Attempt saved. Wes Thomas (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
James Tavernier (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by James Tavernier (Rotherham United).
Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ben Pringle (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jack Price replaces Bakary Sako.
Substitution, Rotherham United. Ben Pringle replaces Haris Vuckic.
Attempt missed. Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Adam Collin.
Attempt saved. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Craig Morgan (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
Substitution, Rotherham United. Wes Thomas replaces Alex Revell.
Foul by Nicky Adams (Rotherham United).
Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Rotherham United 2. Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael O'Connor with a cross.