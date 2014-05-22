BBC Sport - World Cup moments: Baggio's penalty miss
World Cup moments: Baggio's penalty miss
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport looks back to the 1994 World Cup final when Italy's Roberto Baggio missed the decisive penalty in the shootout, which gave Brazil their fourth World Cup victory.
