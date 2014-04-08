Match ends, Chelsea 2, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Chelsea 2-0 Paris St-Germain (3-3 agg)
-
Demba Ba's scrambled late goal sent Chelsea into the Champions League semi-finals at Paris St-Germain's expense - and sparked a familiar touchline celebration from delighted Blues boss Jose Mourinho.
Chelsea needed to claw back PSG's 3-1 advantage from the first leg and Andre Schurrle - on as an early substitute for the injured Eden Hazard - gave them hope with a first-half goal.
And with only three minutes left Ba, another substitute, bundled the ball home from six yards to make the decisive contribution and spark wild celebrations as the Premier League side went through on away goals.
Mourinho, in scenes reminiscent of his famous sprint down the Old Trafford touchline in 2004 when Porto knocked out Manchester United on the way to winning the Champions League, raced to join his players as they mobbed Ba.
He then pulled players from the celebrating pile to issue some final orders as the Blues held out to complete the turnaround.
Ba's finish came just as Chelsea looked to be on the way out after Schurrle and Oscar were both denied by the woodwork - although the London side were helped by a crucial miss from the normally reliable Edinson Cavani minutes before the decisive goal.
And goalkeeper Petr Cech, heavily criticised after that first-leg loss, redeemed himself with a superb save from Marquinhos in stoppage time to prevent PSG snatching the tie back at the very last.
It will be Mourinho's third Champions League semi-final in charge of Chelsea - and he will be hoping it proves third time lucky after losing his previous two to Liverpool.
With a Premier League title challenge still very much on, this season holds the promise of serial winner Mourinho adding at least one more trophy to his collection.
The Portuguese was able to recall fit-again Samuel Eto'o in attack but suffered the major setback of losing Hazard to injury early on - although substitute Schurrle more than made his mark.
It was the German who gave the hosts the lift of the crucial opening goal after 32 minutes. Visiting boss Laurent Blanc was left furious after his defence failed to deal with Branislav Ivanovic's routine long throw, as Schurrle had time and space in the area to sweep home from David Luiz's touch.
PSG had shown little attacking ambition without the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic and continued to hand the initiative to Chelsea at the start of the second half, when only the woodwork stopped the Blues levelling the tie on aggregate, backed up by that crucial away goal in Paris.
Schurrle was unlucky to see his effort beat keeper Salvatore Sirigu and rebound off the bar, while Oscar suffered a similar fate with a 20-yard free-kick seconds later.
Cech had been little more than an observer to this point but had to show great athleticism to turn away Ezequiel Lavezzi's angled effort.
Mourinho made an attacking change with 24 minutes left, Ba getting the nod ahead of Fernando Torres to provide extra threat when Frank Lampard was replaced.
As PSG tried to cash in on Chelsea's increasing urgency, Cavani - of whom little had been seen - hinted at his danger with a powerful volley that flew narrowly over.
The Uruguayan then had an even better chance to kill Chelsea off when he was released by a magnificent pass from former Newcastle midfielder Yohan Cabaye. The entire PSG bench were off their feet in anticipation as Cavani raced through, only for the striker to fire over the top with just Cech to beat.
As the game entered its last 10 minutes Mourinho played his final card, sending on Torres for the tiring Oscar, but it was Ba who was the man on the spot to provide that dramatic finale and ensure a place in Friday's semi-final draw.
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 1Cech
- 2IvanovicBooked at 55mins
- 24Cahill
- 26Terry
- 28Azpilicueta
- 4David LuizBooked at 82mins
- 8LampardBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBaat 66'minutes
- 22WillianBooked at 23mins
- 11OscarSubstituted forTorresat 81'minutes
- 17E HazardSubstituted forSchürrleat 18'minutes
- 29Eto'o
Substitutes
- 3Cole
- 9Torres
- 12Mikel
- 14Schürrle
- 19Ba
- 23Schwarzer
- 33Kalas
PSG
- 30Sirigu
- 26Jallet
- 13Dias da Costa
- 2Thiago Silva
- 17Cabelino AndradeBooked at 79mins
- 24VerrattiBooked at 27minsSubstituted forCabayeat 55'minutes
- 8Motta
- 14Matuidi
- 29Lucas MouraBooked at 52minsSubstituted forMarquinhosat 85'minutes
- 9CavaniBooked at 40mins
- 22LavezziSubstituted forPastoreat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Douchez
- 4Cabaye
- 5Marquinhos
- 7Menez
- 21Digne
- 23Van der Wiel
- 27Pastore
- Referee:
- Pedro Proença
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Petr Cech.
Attempt saved. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maxwell.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
Attempt saved. Alex (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Maxwell.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) because of an injury.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Christophe Jallet tries a through ball, but Alex is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Paris Saint Germain 0. Demba Ba (Chelsea) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Demba Ba (Chelsea).
Salvatore Sirigu (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos replaces Lucas Moura.
Booking
David Luiz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Luiz (Chelsea).
Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Maxwell tries a through ball, but Javier Pastore is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Fernando Torres replaces Oscar.
Foul by André Schürrle (Chelsea).
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
Booking
Maxwell (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
André Schürrle (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Maxwell (Paris Saint Germain).
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a through ball.
David Luiz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain).
Attempt missed. Maxwell (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Ezequiel Lavezzi.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Attempt saved. André Schürrle (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Demba Ba with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ezequiel Lavezzi with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Demba Ba replaces Frank Lampard.
Foul by Frank Lampard (Chelsea).
Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Thiago Silva.