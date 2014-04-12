York City 1-1 Accrington Stanley

York City's League Two play-off hopes took a hit following a draw against Accrington Stanley, with the visitors netting a stoppage-time equaliser.

Accrington had chances with Luke Joyce and Tom Aldred going close while Marcus Bettinelli denied York's John McCombe.

Michael Coulson's penalty made it 1-0 after Kayode Odejayi handled the ball.

Accrington pushed on for an equaliser and were rewarded in injury time as substitute Shay McCartan headed home Lee Molyneux's corner.

York are a point outside the play-offs, with Oxford United a point above them in the League Two table.

York City manager Nigel Worthington told BBC Radio York:

Media playback is not supported on this device Post-match: York boss Worthington

"I think it's a very important point but there's no doubt we dropped two points, that's there for everyone to see.

"But the performance again was solid, lots of energy, lots of commitment.

"I just said to the players you get disappointments and it's how you recover from them.

"There's nothing to be ashamed of, they've had a terrific season and we want to keep that going.

"There's a lot to play for and I think it's still a very, very good point."