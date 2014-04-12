League Two
York1Accrington1

York City 1-1 Accrington Stanley

York City's League Two play-off hopes took a hit following a draw against Accrington Stanley, with the visitors netting a stoppage-time equaliser.

Accrington had chances with Luke Joyce and Tom Aldred going close while Marcus Bettinelli denied York's John McCombe.

Michael Coulson's penalty made it 1-0 after Kayode Odejayi handled the ball.

Accrington pushed on for an equaliser and were rewarded in injury time as substitute Shay McCartan headed home Lee Molyneux's corner.

York are a point outside the play-offs, with Oxford United a point above them in the League Two table.

York City manager Nigel Worthington told BBC Radio York:

Post-match: York boss Worthington

"I think it's a very important point but there's no doubt we dropped two points, that's there for everyone to see.

"But the performance again was solid, lots of energy, lots of commitment.

"I just said to the players you get disappointments and it's how you recover from them.

"There's nothing to be ashamed of, they've had a terrific season and we want to keep that going.

"There's a lot to play for and I think it's still a very, very good point."

Line-ups

York

  • 31Pope
  • 2Oyebanjo
  • 3Davies
  • 10Penn
  • 15Lowe
  • 16McCombe
  • 27Brobbel
  • 37Reed
  • 8Andrew
  • 7Coulson
  • 26HayhurstSubstituted forBowmanat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5McGurk
  • 11Jarvis
  • 14Montrose
  • 18Platt
  • 19Bowman
  • 20Allan
  • 24Ingham

Accrington

  • 26Bettinelli
  • 23BuxtonSubstituted forNaismithat 66'minutes
  • 3Liddle
  • 2MurphySubstituted forMolyneuxat 84'minutes
  • 5Aldred
  • 25AtkinsonBooked at 59mins
  • 15Mingoia
  • 4Joyce
  • 24OdejayiBooked at 60mins
  • 16Hunt
  • 17GrayBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMcCartanat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7McCartan
  • 9Webber
  • 10Hatfield
  • 11Naismith
  • 13Molyneux
  • 20Windass
  • 44Bowerman
Referee:
Scott Duncan
Attendance:
3,855

Match Stats

Home TeamYorkAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, York City 1, Accrington Stanley 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, York City 1, Accrington Stanley 1.

Attempt saved. Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Keith Lowe (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kayode Odejayi (Accrington Stanley).

Goal!

Goal! York City 1, Accrington Stanley 1. Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Molyneux following a corner.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Keith Lowe.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Lanre Oyebanjo.

Attempt saved. Adam Reed (York City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Michael Coulson (York City).

Piero Mingoia (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Kayode Odejayi (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Lee Molyneux replaces Peter Murphy.

Foul by Ryan Bowman (York City).

Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Adam Reed (York City) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, York City. Ryan Bowman replaces William Hayhurst.

Corner, York City. Conceded by Nicky Hunt.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by John McCombe.

William Hayhurst (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley).

William Hayhurst (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley).

Attempt missed. Kayode Odejayi (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Shay McCartan replaces James Gray.

Booking

James Gray (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.

Adam Reed (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Gray (Accrington Stanley).

Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Tom Aldred (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Reed (York City).

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Kal Naismith replaces Adam Buxton.

Foul by Russell Penn (York City).

Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! York City 1, Accrington Stanley 0. Michael Coulson (York City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Kayode Odejayi (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty conceded by Kayode Odejayi (Accrington Stanley) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Booking

Robert Atkinson (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.

Michael Coulson (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robert Atkinson (Accrington Stanley).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe421919464392576
2Rochdale422291164422275
3Chesterfield422014865382774
4Fleetwood422091361481369
5Burton421814104338568
6Southend4216141250381262
7Oxford Utd421614125143862
8York421516114739861
9Plymouth421610164648-258
10Mansfield421414144652-656
11Bury421218125146554
12Dag & Red421315144953-454
13Newport421314155154-353
14Wimbledon421313164348-552
15Cheltenham421216144856-852
16Portsmouth421215154557-1251
17Accrington421214164851-350
18Hartlepool421310194749-249
19Morecambe421213174761-1449
20Exeter421212184854-648
21Bristol Rovers421114173847-947
22Wycombe421113184150-946
23Northampton421113183554-1946
24Torquay42109233760-2339
View full League Two table

