Fleetwood Town 2-2 Morecambe

Fleetwood's League Two promotion hopes took a knock as they were held to draw in the Lancashire derby with struggling Morecambe.

The home side opened the scoring when Antoni Sarcevic found the back of the net from a 20-yard free-kick.

Morecambe turned the game around as skipper Mark Hughes headed in from a corner and Fleetwood's Nathan Pond flicked into his own net.

But Fleetwood snatched a point as Iain Hume pounced on a loose ball to tap in.

The result sees Fleetwood lose ground on third-placed Chesterfield in the race for automatic promotion as they are now five points behind the Spireites. Morecambe now sit in 19th, three points clear of the drop zone.