League Two
Fleetwood2Morecambe2

Fleetwood Town 2-2 Morecambe

Fleetwood's League Two promotion hopes took a knock as they were held to draw in the Lancashire derby with struggling Morecambe.

The home side opened the scoring when Antoni Sarcevic found the back of the net from a 20-yard free-kick.

Morecambe turned the game around as skipper Mark Hughes headed in from a corner and Fleetwood's Nathan Pond flicked into his own net.

But Fleetwood snatched a point as Iain Hume pounced on a loose ball to tap in.

The result sees Fleetwood lose ground on third-placed Chesterfield in the race for automatic promotion as they are now five points behind the Spireites. Morecambe now sit in 19th, three points clear of the drop zone.

Line-ups

Fleetwood

  • 28Maxwell
  • 15McLaughlin
  • 20Taylor
  • 18SarcevicBooked at 90mins
  • 5RobertsSubstituted forParkinat 75'minutes
  • 6Pond
  • 17Blair
  • 13GoodallSubstituted forEvansat 61'minutes
  • 36Hume
  • 23Ball
  • 24Morris

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 7Evans
  • 8Schumacher
  • 9Parkin
  • 16Cresswell
  • 25Jordan
  • 34Barton

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 2Beeley
  • 37Mustoe
  • 34EdwardsBooked at 90mins
  • 5Hughes
  • 22Parrish
  • 12DevittBooked at 65minsSubstituted forRedshawat 81'minutes
  • 4Kenyon
  • 27AmondSubstituted forThrelfallat 81'minutes
  • 11Ellison
  • 8Wright

Substitutes

  • 3Threlfall
  • 7Redshaw
  • 9Sampson
  • 19McGee
  • 21McGowan
  • 25Arestidou
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
3,114

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away6
Fouls
Home1
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Morecambe 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Morecambe 2.

Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Wright (Morecambe).

Attempt missed. Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Conor McLaughlin.

Booking

Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

Foul by Iain Hume (Fleetwood Town).

Shaun Beeley (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Shaun Beeley.

Goal!

Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Morecambe 2. Iain Hume (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Robbie Threlfall replaces Padraig Amond.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Jack Redshaw replaces Jamie Devitt.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Andy Parrish.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Andy Parrish.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jon Parkin replaces Mark Roberts.

Goal!

Own Goal by Nathan Pond, Fleetwood Town. Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 2.

Attempt missed. Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Mark Roberts.

Booking

Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.

Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Attempt missed. Matty Blair (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Gareth Evans replaces Alan Goodall.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Andy Parrish.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

Attempt missed. Mark Roberts (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Andy Parrish.

Attempt missed. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Andrew Wright (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) header from the right side of the box is too high.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Nathan Pond.

Second Half

Second Half begins Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 1.

Attempt missed. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jordan Mustoe.

Attempt missed. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) header from very close range is too high.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe421919464392576
2Rochdale422291164422275
3Chesterfield422014865382774
4Fleetwood422091361481369
5Burton421814104338568
6Southend4216141250381262
7Oxford Utd421614125143862
8York421516114739861
9Plymouth421610164648-258
10Mansfield421414144652-656
11Bury421218125146554
12Dag & Red421315144953-454
13Newport421314155154-353
14Wimbledon421313164348-552
15Cheltenham421216144856-852
16Portsmouth421215154557-1251
17Accrington421214164851-350
18Hartlepool421310194749-249
19Morecambe421213174761-1449
20Exeter421212184854-648
21Bristol Rovers421114173847-947
22Wycombe421113184150-946
23Northampton421113183554-1946
24Torquay42109233760-2339
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired