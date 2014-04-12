Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Morecambe 2.
Fleetwood Town 2-2 Morecambe
Fleetwood's League Two promotion hopes took a knock as they were held to draw in the Lancashire derby with struggling Morecambe.
The home side opened the scoring when Antoni Sarcevic found the back of the net from a 20-yard free-kick.
Morecambe turned the game around as skipper Mark Hughes headed in from a corner and Fleetwood's Nathan Pond flicked into his own net.
But Fleetwood snatched a point as Iain Hume pounced on a loose ball to tap in.
The result sees Fleetwood lose ground on third-placed Chesterfield in the race for automatic promotion as they are now five points behind the Spireites. Morecambe now sit in 19th, three points clear of the drop zone.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 28Maxwell
- 15McLaughlin
- 20Taylor
- 18SarcevicBooked at 90mins
- 5RobertsSubstituted forParkinat 75'minutes
- 6Pond
- 17Blair
- 13GoodallSubstituted forEvansat 61'minutes
- 36Hume
- 23Ball
- 24Morris
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 7Evans
- 8Schumacher
- 9Parkin
- 16Cresswell
- 25Jordan
- 34Barton
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 2Beeley
- 37Mustoe
- 34EdwardsBooked at 90mins
- 5Hughes
- 22Parrish
- 12DevittBooked at 65minsSubstituted forRedshawat 81'minutes
- 4Kenyon
- 27AmondSubstituted forThrelfallat 81'minutes
- 11Ellison
- 8Wright
Substitutes
- 3Threlfall
- 7Redshaw
- 9Sampson
- 19McGee
- 21McGowan
- 25Arestidou
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 3,114
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Morecambe 2.
Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Wright (Morecambe).
Attempt missed. Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Conor McLaughlin.
Booking
Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Foul by Iain Hume (Fleetwood Town).
Shaun Beeley (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Shaun Beeley.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Morecambe 2. Iain Hume (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Robbie Threlfall replaces Padraig Amond.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Jack Redshaw replaces Jamie Devitt.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Andy Parrish.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Andy Parrish.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jon Parkin replaces Mark Roberts.
Goal!
Own Goal by Nathan Pond, Fleetwood Town. Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 2.
Attempt missed. Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Mark Roberts.
Booking
Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Matty Blair (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Gareth Evans replaces Alan Goodall.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Andy Parrish.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Attempt missed. Mark Roberts (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Andy Parrish.
Attempt missed. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Andrew Wright (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) header from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Nathan Pond.
Second Half
Second Half begins Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 1.
Attempt missed. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jordan Mustoe.
Attempt missed. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) header from very close range is too high.