League One
Swindon1Brentford0

Swindon Town 1-0 Brentford

Louis Thompson

Swindon Town earned a surprising victory over promotion-chasing Brentford thanks to a first half Louis Thompson goal.

The Robins earned a penalty when Alex Pritchard was felled by Alan McCormack but David Button denied Michael Smith.

The hosts were ahead on half-time when Jonathan Douglas gave the ball away and Thompson coolly slotted home.

Brentford finished with 10 men when Adam Forshaw was shown a second yellow for a foul on Rafael Rossi Branco.

The result is Brentford's first loss in five but they remain in second spot, seven points ahead of third-placed Leyton Orient.

Swindon move up to seventh place, seven points off the play-offs.

Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Swindon manager Cooper

"It was a proper game - like a cup final, end to end. Neither team left anything in the tank.

"I thought first-half we were very, very good. We played a system that tried to catch them on the break, we probably could have killed the game by half-time.

"Second-half we gave away too much possession, we didn't keep the ball well enough.

"Once they got in the lead they had that mindset that they were desperate to hang on to it."

Line-ups

Swindon

  • 1Foderingham
  • 2Thompson
  • 14McEveleyBooked at 23mins
  • 29Rossi BrancoBooked at 55minsSubstituted forHallat 90+7'minutes
  • 40StephensBooked at 19mins
  • 41Archibald-Henville
  • 3ByrneBooked at 64mins
  • 4Luongo
  • 28SmithSubstituted forGladwinat 79'minutes
  • 19Thompson
  • 11PritchardSubstituted forStoreyat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Hall
  • 17Waldon
  • 20Storey
  • 23Barthram
  • 24Cox
  • 25Belford
  • 39Gladwin

Brentford

  • 27Button
  • 12McCormackBooked at 50mins
  • 24BidwellSubstituted forGriggat 87'minutes
  • 8Douglas
  • 5CraigBooked at 14mins
  • 26Tarkowski
  • 4ForshawBooked at 66mins
  • 20DiagouragaSubstituted forSavilleat 56'minutes
  • 29TrottaSubstituted forDallasat 65'minutes
  • 9Donaldson
  • 18Judge

Substitutes

  • 1Lee
  • 6Dean
  • 11Grigg
  • 15Dallas
  • 17Saville
  • 22Reeves
  • 28Yennaris
Referee:
Brendan Malone
Attendance:
9,342

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away12
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Swindon Town 1, Brentford 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Brentford 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Grant Hall replaces Raphael Rossi Branco.

George Saville (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Louis Thompson (Swindon Town).

Booking

Jonathan Douglas (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Alan McCormack.

Foul by William Grigg (Brentford).

James McEveley (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. William Grigg replaces Jake Bidwell.

Hand ball by Tony Craig (Brentford).

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Miles Storey replaces Alex Pritchard.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jack Stephens.

Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jack Stephens.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Ben Gladwin replaces Michael Smith.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nathan Thompson.

Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. James McEveley (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Jake Bidwell (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Adam Forshaw (Brentford).

Foul by Adam Forshaw (Brentford).

Raphael Rossi Branco (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Stuart Dallas replaces Marcello Trotta.

Booking

Adam Forshaw (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.

Alex Pritchard (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Forshaw (Brentford).

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Tony Craig.

Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Troy Archibald-Henville.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.

Attempt saved. George Saville (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Adam Forshaw (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town).

Tony Craig (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Tony Craig.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. George Saville replaces Toumani Diagouraga.

Booking

Raphael Rossi Branco (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Raphael Rossi Branco (Swindon Town).

Alan McCormack (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42289576255193
2Brentford42269766372987
3Leyton Orient422311878393980
4Rotherham422213777492879
5Preston422116563402379
6Peterborough422141764541067
7Swindon42179165954560
8MK Dons42177185857158
9Port Vale42176195770-1357
10Walsall421414144543256
11Sheff Utd411511154243-156
12Bradford421117145251150
13Bristol City421117146464050
14Coventry421611157172-149
15Crawley401213154249-749
16Gillingham42146225574-1948
17Oldham411211184657-1147
18Colchester421113184859-1146
19Tranmere411210195171-2046
20Notts County42134255974-1543
21Carlisle411110204167-2643
22Crewe421110214978-2943
23Shrewsbury42914193852-1441
24Stevenage42109234264-2239
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you