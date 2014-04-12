League One
MK Dons0Crawley2

Milton Keynes Dons 0-2 Crawley Town

Crawley Town eased their relegation fears with an impressive win that dented MK Dons' slim play-off hopes.

The visitors had lost their last six but made the perfect start when Andy Drury kept his composure to coolly fire home from Jamie Proctor's pass.

Izale McLeod almost levelled for the Dons when he was played through by Alan Smith, but he lobbed over the crossbar.

The visitors doubled their lead before half-time when Mike Jones slotted home from another Proctor pass.

The result means Crawley are now six points clear of the relegation places with two games in hand while MK Dons are now nine points behind sixth-placed Peterborough.

MK Dons Manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I think today was bitterly poor. That's one of the worst last 45 minutes I've seen.

MK Dons boss Karl Robinson on Crawley loss

"Crawley have lost the last six, and we've just been beaten 2-0. It says everything about a certain minority of the group.

"This injury list is horrendous. I've never known anything like it. These are not excuses these are facts.

"We want to look forward and we want to be positive. We've got to breed our young players properly, and bring them through the system, but we've got to start buying players as well."

Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:

John Gregory: Crawley Town boss after win over MK Dons

"Andy Drury got a chance, one on one with the keeper and scored, and we've got in those situations many times over the previous six matches and not taken them and consequently the opposition get a similar chance and score.

"There's been some good team performances over the last six matches but we haven't got the results because we haven't scored and not taken the opportunities. Today we got two clear chances and we took them."

"There was only one team that was going to win and we played very professionally for the remainder of the game and we kept our composure and the shape of the team and things fell for us today."

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Martin
  • 18Baldock
  • 3Lewington
  • 15Randall
  • 23Spence
  • 19GallowaySubstituted forLoveridgeat 58'minutes
  • 17Powell
  • 11Smith
  • 13McLeodSubstituted forOdelusiat 58'minutes
  • 14Alli
  • 29KennedySubstituted forRasuloat 59'minutesBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 20Rasulo
  • 21Hall
  • 26Loveridge
  • 27Odelusi
  • 50Burns

Crawley

  • 1Jones
  • 29ConnollySubstituted forConnollyat 10'minutes
  • 3SadlerBooked at 39mins
  • 15Bulman
  • 5McFadzean
  • 12Walsh
  • 28Dicker
  • 11Simpson
  • 14ProctorSubstituted forFallonat 88'minutes
  • 10DrurySubstituted forTorresat 78'minutes
  • 21Jones

Substitutes

  • 4Connolly
  • 8Torres
  • 9Fallon
  • 18Tubbs
  • 19Monakana
  • 25Maddison
  • 26Edwards
Referee:
Steve Bratt
Attendance:
8,877

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home18
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, MK Dons 0, Crawley Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, MK Dons 0, Crawley Town 2.

Attempt missed. Bamidele Alli (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).

Rory Fallon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Smith (MK Dons).

Josh Simpson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Randall (MK Dons).

Gary Dicker (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jordan Spence (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rory Fallon (Crawley Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Rory Fallon replaces Jamie Proctor.

Booking

Giorgio Rasulo (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Giorgio Rasulo (MK Dons).

Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sanmi Odelusi (MK Dons).

Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Gary Dicker.

Attempt blocked. Giorgio Rasulo (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Alan Smith.

Foul by Sanmi Odelusi (MK Dons).

Joe Walsh (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Sergio Torres replaces Andy Drury.

Attempt missed. Jordan Spence (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Jordan Spence (MK Dons).

Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Giorgio Rasulo (MK Dons).

Gary Dicker (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mark Randall (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Daniel Powell (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Matthew Sadler.

Attempt saved. Bamidele Alli (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Bamidele Alli (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).

Foul by Bamidele Alli (MK Dons).

Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sanmi Odelusi (MK Dons) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Mark Randall (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).

Foul by Mark Randall (MK Dons).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42289576255193
2Brentford42269766372987
3Leyton Orient422311878393980
4Rotherham422213777492879
5Preston422116563402379
6Peterborough422141764541067
7Swindon42179165954560
8MK Dons42177185857158
9Port Vale42176195770-1357
10Walsall421414144543256
11Sheff Utd411511154243-156
12Bradford421117145251150
13Bristol City421117146464050
14Coventry421611157172-149
15Crawley401213154249-749
16Gillingham42146225574-1948
17Oldham411211184657-1147
18Colchester421113184859-1146
19Tranmere411210195171-2046
20Notts County42134255974-1543
21Carlisle411110204167-2643
22Crewe421110214978-2943
23Shrewsbury42914193852-1441
24Stevenage42109234264-2239
View full League One table

