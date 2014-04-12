Match ends, MK Dons 0, Crawley Town 2.
Milton Keynes Dons 0-2 Crawley Town
Crawley Town eased their relegation fears with an impressive win that dented MK Dons' slim play-off hopes.
The visitors had lost their last six but made the perfect start when Andy Drury kept his composure to coolly fire home from Jamie Proctor's pass.
Izale McLeod almost levelled for the Dons when he was played through by Alan Smith, but he lobbed over the crossbar.
The visitors doubled their lead before half-time when Mike Jones slotted home from another Proctor pass.
The result means Crawley are now six points clear of the relegation places with two games in hand while MK Dons are now nine points behind sixth-placed Peterborough.
MK Dons Manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"I think today was bitterly poor. That's one of the worst last 45 minutes I've seen.
"Crawley have lost the last six, and we've just been beaten 2-0. It says everything about a certain minority of the group.
"This injury list is horrendous. I've never known anything like it. These are not excuses these are facts.
"We want to look forward and we want to be positive. We've got to breed our young players properly, and bring them through the system, but we've got to start buying players as well."
Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:
"Andy Drury got a chance, one on one with the keeper and scored, and we've got in those situations many times over the previous six matches and not taken them and consequently the opposition get a similar chance and score.
"There's been some good team performances over the last six matches but we haven't got the results because we haven't scored and not taken the opportunities. Today we got two clear chances and we took them."
"There was only one team that was going to win and we played very professionally for the remainder of the game and we kept our composure and the shape of the team and things fell for us today."
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1Martin
- 18Baldock
- 3Lewington
- 15Randall
- 23Spence
- 19GallowaySubstituted forLoveridgeat 58'minutes
- 17Powell
- 11Smith
- 13McLeodSubstituted forOdelusiat 58'minutes
- 14Alli
- 29KennedySubstituted forRasuloat 59'minutesBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 20Rasulo
- 21Hall
- 26Loveridge
- 27Odelusi
- 50Burns
Crawley
- 1Jones
- 29ConnollySubstituted forConnollyat 10'minutes
- 3SadlerBooked at 39mins
- 15Bulman
- 5McFadzean
- 12Walsh
- 28Dicker
- 11Simpson
- 14ProctorSubstituted forFallonat 88'minutes
- 10DrurySubstituted forTorresat 78'minutes
- 21Jones
Substitutes
- 4Connolly
- 8Torres
- 9Fallon
- 18Tubbs
- 19Monakana
- 25Maddison
- 26Edwards
- Referee:
- Steve Bratt
- Attendance:
- 8,877
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 0, Crawley Town 2.
Attempt missed. Bamidele Alli (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).
Rory Fallon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Smith (MK Dons).
Josh Simpson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Randall (MK Dons).
Gary Dicker (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jordan Spence (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rory Fallon (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Rory Fallon replaces Jamie Proctor.
Booking
Giorgio Rasulo (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Giorgio Rasulo (MK Dons).
Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sanmi Odelusi (MK Dons).
Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Gary Dicker.
Attempt blocked. Giorgio Rasulo (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Alan Smith.
Foul by Sanmi Odelusi (MK Dons).
Joe Walsh (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Sergio Torres replaces Andy Drury.
Attempt missed. Jordan Spence (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jordan Spence (MK Dons).
Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Giorgio Rasulo (MK Dons).
Gary Dicker (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mark Randall (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Daniel Powell (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Matthew Sadler.
Attempt saved. Bamidele Alli (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Bamidele Alli (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).
Foul by Bamidele Alli (MK Dons).
Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sanmi Odelusi (MK Dons) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Mark Randall (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).
Foul by Mark Randall (MK Dons).