Queens Park Rangers 5-2 Nottingham Forest
QPR scored three goals in the last six minutes to deal another blow to Nottingham Forest's play-off hopes.
The home side took the lead when Yossi Benayoun headed in after keeper Karl Darlow had parried Tom Carroll's shot.
Jamaal Lascelles headed Forest's equaliser but Junior Hoilett poked in a shot to restore the home side's lead.
Matt Derbyshire nodded in to again haul Forest level but late Nedum Onuoha, Ravel Morrison and Bobby Zamora strikes sealed QPR's win.
Automatic promotion appears out of reach for QPR, but the victory should see them in the play-offs and provide much-needed momentum after three games without winning.
Forest have now gone 12 league games without a win and the reversal in form they needed to re-ignite their challenge for a top six spot did not materialise.
The visitors found themselves behind after just two minutes when Carroll's shot was saved by City keeper Darlow before Benayoun raced in to nod in the loose ball from close range.
Forest had struggled to mount a threat on QPR's goal but equalised when Lascelles headed in a Lansbury corner against the run of play.
Parity lasted six minutes before Hoilett restored QPR's lead when he played a neat one-two with Benayoun before poking a shot past Darlow.
QPR failed to deal with another corner to allow Derbyshire to head in at the near post as Forest equalised again.
However, the home side produced a late flurry of goals to secure victory. Onuoha kept the ball in play before latching on to a Carroll pass and angling in a shot.
Morrison and Zamora scored in injury-time to wrap up the three points.
QPR assistant manager Kevin Bond: "We're delighted to have got the win we needed, that hopefully goes a long way to securing our play-off spot.
"It will be good to go into the play-offs with a bit of momentum. We haven't scored that many all season, so it was a good day.
"It's not an exact science, but you'd like to feel like a side in good form and with everyone sharp and fit."
Nottingham Forest caretaker boss Gary Brazil: "I didn't see the last few minutes going like that.
"At 2-2 and with 15 minutes to go, I thought we looked the side more likely to get the third goal.
"To lose those goals right at the end is bitter for everyone. We had the opportunity to go on and win the game and we didn't take it. In the end, the score makes it look like we got a doing, but it wasn't like that."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Green
- 2Simpson
- 39Assou-Ekotto
- 10Carroll
- 15Onuoha
- 5Dunne
- 35Benayoun
- 16JenasSubstituted forHenryat 13'minutes
- 9AustinSubstituted forZamoraat 75'minutes
- 4Morrison
- 23HoilettSubstituted forKranjcarat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Keane
- 13Yun
- 18Hughes
- 19Kranjcar
- 20Henry
- 25Zamora
- 26Murphy
Nottm Forest
- 1Darlow
- 15Halford
- 13Fox
- 18JaraSubstituted forGreeningat 65'minutes
- 16Lascelles
- 22Wilson
- 12Mackie
- 37Peltier
- 27Derbyshire
- 10LansburySubstituted forOsbornat 65'minutes
- 31CoxSubstituted forHendersonat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Harding
- 9Henderson
- 14Greening
- 24Vaughan
- 29de Vries
- 32Gomis
- 38Osborn
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 17,220
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 5, Nottingham Forest 2.
Yossi Benayoun (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Peltier (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt blocked. Matt Derbyshire (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Peltier.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 5, Nottingham Forest 2. Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ravel Morrison with a through ball following a fast break.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 4, Nottingham Forest 2. Ravel Morrison (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bobby Zamora.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Robert Green tries a through ball, but Bobby Zamora is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Matt Derbyshire (Nottingham Forest) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Richard Dunne.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Richard Dunne.
Benoit Assou-Ekotto (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darius Henderson (Nottingham Forest).
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 3, Nottingham Forest 2. Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Carroll following a corner.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Lee Peltier.
Attempt blocked. Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Carroll.
Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
Attempt saved. Ravel Morrison (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yossi Benayoun with a headed pass.
Foul by Richard Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).
Lee Peltier (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Karl Darlow tries a through ball, but Darius Henderson is caught offside.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Karl Henry tries a through ball, but Bobby Zamora is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Niko Kranjcar replaces Junior Hoilett because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2, Nottingham Forest 2. Matt Derbyshire (Nottingham Forest) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Bobby Zamora replaces Charlie Austin.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Darius Henderson replaces Simon Cox.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Richard Dunne.
Attempt blocked. Ravel Morrison (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Austin.
Hand ball by Danny Simpson (Queens Park Rangers).
Robert Green (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Derbyshire (Nottingham Forest).
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Danny Simpson.
Attempt blocked. Greg Halford (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Richard Dunne.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Jonathan Greening replaces Gonzalo Jara.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ben Osborn replaces Henri Lansbury.
Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Halford (Nottingham Forest).