Match ends, Welling United 0, Hereford United 1.
Welling United 0-1 Hereford United
Kingsley James' fine strike boosted troubled Hereford's survival hopes as they secured a vital win over Welling.
The Bulls, who were given seven days to settle an outstanding tax bill by the High Court on Monday, almost went ahead when a Frankie Artus long-range effort was tipped over by Lee Butcher.
James scored the only goal of the game on 61 minutes, firing into the bottom left corner from outside the box.
The home side piled on the pressure but Hereford stood firm to claim victory.
The Bulls had not won in 13 matches since 25 January but, after enjoying a first victory for new boss Peter Beadle, the Bulls now sit one point above the relegation zone with four matches left.
That includes what could be a defining game on the last day of the season at fellow strugglers Aldershot.
Hereford United chairman David Keyte:
"What a great feeling it was to listen to the commentary from Welling on the radio as the players and Pete Beadle registered a crucial away win.
"It was only marred by Aldershot winning away from home as well but that now brings Southport and Chester back into the dogfight at the bottom.
"We should not underestimate the job that Pete Beadle and Steve Jenkins have done already in lifting these players, who have only been paid in part payments for the last two months, to such a performance."
Line-ups
Welling
- 18Butcher
- 38Taylor
- 6BenderBooked at 77mins
- 14Hudson
- 2Fazackerley
- 21Beautyman
- 8Clarke
- 37AjalaSubstituted forHealyat 76'minutes
- 32Wakefield
- 35Sho-Silva
- 10LafayetteBooked at 18mins
Substitutes
- 33Healy
- 27Day
- 3Obersteller
- 13Turner
- 5Karagiannis
Hereford
- 21Lloyd-Weston
- 12Collins
- 6Graham
- 2LeadbitterBooked at 30mins
- 7Purdie
- 4James
- 16Artus
- 33Murphy
- 18PilkingtonSubstituted forBrownat 68'minutes
- 32Bowen
- 15RankineSubstituted forSmithat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bush
- 30Williams
- 17Brown
- 11Smith
- 22Edge
- Referee:
- Declan Ford
- Attendance:
- 480
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Welling United 0, Hereford United 1.
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (Hereford United).
Lee Clarke (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lee Clarke (Welling United).
Sam Smith (Hereford United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jonathan Brown (Hereford United).
Loui Fazackerley (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Hereford United. Sam Smith replaces Michael Rankine.
Foul by Michael Rankine (Hereford United).
Loui Fazackerley (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Blaine Hudson (Welling United).
Michael Rankine (Hereford United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Harry Beautyman (Welling United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Welling United.
Corner, Welling United.
Booking
Tom Bender (Welling United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tom Bender (Welling United).
Michael Rankine (Hereford United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Joe Healy replaces Toby Ajala.
Foul by Josh Wakefield (Welling United).
Kingsley James (Hereford United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Lee Clarke (Welling United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jonathan Brown (Hereford United).
Loui Fazackerley (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Offside, Hereford United. Michael Rankine tries a through ball, but Michael Rankine is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hereford United. Jonathan Brown replaces Danny Pilkington because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Kingsley James (Hereford United) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Danny Pilkington with a cross.
Attempt missed. Lee Clarke (Welling United) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Wakefield with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Welling United 0, Hereford United 1. Kingsley James (Hereford United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.
Attempt saved. Kingsley James (Hereford United) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Frankie Artus.
Corner, Hereford United.
Foul by Tom Bender (Welling United).
Danny Pilkington (Hereford United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (Hereford United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Ross Lafayette (Welling United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (Hereford United).
Tom Bender (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Ross Lafayette (Welling United).
Daniel Leadbitter (Hereford United) wins a free kick.