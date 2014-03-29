Arsenal can win Premier League title, says Manuel Pellegrini

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City: Manuel Pellegrini rues missed chances

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini says Arsenal can still win this season's Premier League title.

The Gunners came from behind to draw 1-1 with third-placed City at Emirates Stadium, on the day leaders Chelsea lost 1-0 at Crystal Palace.

Arsenal, in fourth, are only five points adrift of Jose Mourinho's side.

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal 1-1 Man City: Arsene Wenger says that critics have got it wrong

"Of course Arsenal are in the race. They are behind the leaders, but not by much. Four teams still have a chance to win the title," said Pellegrini.

"All four of them will drop points before the end of the season. It is always difficult when you play against the top sides, or ones fighting to stay in the division."

Second-placed Liverpool, who are a point ahead of City, will take over from Chelsea at the top of the table if they avoid defeat at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal lost 6-0 at Chelsea last Saturday, and conceded a last-minute own goal as they could only draw 2-2 at home against Swansea on Tuesday.

Following that match, former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes said the Gunners were "a million miles away from winning the title".

The north London side fell behind after only 18 minutes against City through David Silva's goal, but Mathieu Flamini's second-half equaliser earned them a point.

"It was an important game for us with what has happened in the last week," said Wenger. "Last Saturday was a nightmare and after the Swansea game we were really flat.

Premier League title race Team P W D L GD PTS 1. Chelsea 32 21 6 5 38 69 2. Liverpool 31 21 5 5 45 68 3. Man City 30 21 4 5 52 67 4. Arsenal 32 19 7 6 19 64 Up to and including 29 March See the full table

"But we are in the semi-final of the FA Cup and have beaten Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton to get there.

"We lost [2-0] against Bayern Munich in the Champions League with 10 men and then drew 1-1 in Germany in the second leg. You do not do that if you are terrible and we are not as bad as people say we are."

City, who are two points adrift of Chelsea, would have gone top had they won at Emirates Stadium.

And Pellegrini rued missed chances to go further ahead after Silva's opener.

"In the first half we played very well but only scored one goal," added the Chilean.

"Before they scored in the second half we had a clear chance to make it 2-0. But they grew after their goal because they were at their home ground.

"We all want to win all our games but Arsenal are a very good team here and they are also fighting for the title."

After Liverpool play Spurs, City will have two games in hand on the rest of the top four.