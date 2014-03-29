BBC Sport - Swansea 3-0 Norwich: Garry Monk always looking to improve

Monk always looking to improve

Swansea manager Garry Monk says he always wants his side to improve, despite their comprehensive 3-0 win at home over Norwich.

Jonathan de Guzman scored twice in the first half before Wayne Routledge's struck to send Swansea above their opponents in the table.

The Swans now look safe from relegation in 13th, seven points above the bottom three, while Norwich are 15th.

