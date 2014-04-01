Match ends, Leeds United 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
Leeds United 0-1 Charlton Athletic
-
Charlton moved three points clear of the Championship relegation zone and added to Leeds' woes thanks to Reza Ghoochannejhad's first goal in England.
Leeds, who failed to pay their players on Friday, have now won just one of their last 10 games.
Ghoochannejhad curled home the only goal of the game from the edge of the penalty area early in the second half.
Leeds were handed a chance to equalise in injury-time but Ben Hamer saved Ross McCormack's late penalty.
Charlton midfielder Diego Poyet breathed a sigh of relief after he conceded the spot-kick with a shove on Aidy White in the area.
Dorian Dervite, Ghoochanneijhad and Astrit Ajdarevic all forced Jack Butland, in the Leeds goal, into action before Hamer tipped an effort from McCormack onto the crossbar, which was as close as the visitors came to equalising.
Leeds, who are still waiting to learn the outcome of Massimo Cellino's protracted £25million takeover bid, have now lost four of their last five home games.
Charlton, in contrast, have won three and drawn two of their last seven under new boss Jose Riga.
Line-ups
Leeds
- 30Butland
- 22WoottonBooked at 67minsSubstituted forPoleonat 70'minutes
- 15Warnock
- 18TongeBooked at 51mins
- 4Lees
- 5PearceBooked at 79mins
- 25Byram
- 36MowattBooked at 75mins
- 44McCormack
- 20SmithSubstituted forHuntat 45'minutes
- 14White
Substitutes
- 6Murphy
- 10Hunt
- 16Pugh
- 17Brown
- 26Poleon
- 28Stewart
- 33Cairns
Charlton
- 1Hamer
- 23Wilson
- 16Wiggins
- 39PoyetBooked at 90mins
- 5Morrison
- 6Dervite
- 8GhoochanneijhadSubstituted forPetrucciat 85'minutes
- 24Cousins
- 35PigottSubstituted forObikaat 53'minutes
- 4Jackson
- 42AjdarevicSubstituted forHarriottat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Sordell
- 11Harriott
- 12Obika
- 13Phillips
- 15Wood
- 18Petrucci
- 25Nego
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 17,343
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
Attempt saved. Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Harriott.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ben Hamer.
Penalty saved! Ross McCormack (Leeds United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Diego Poyet (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Leeds United. Aidan White draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Diego Poyet (Charlton Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Dominic Poleon (Leeds United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Mowatt with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Jason Pearce (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCormack with a cross.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Rhoys Wiggins.
Tom Lees (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Obika (Charlton Athletic).
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Dorian Dervite.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Davide Petrucci replaces Reza Ghoochanneijhad.
Noel Hunt (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dorian Dervite (Charlton Athletic).
Noel Hunt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Morrison (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Dorian Dervite (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Johnnie Jackson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Jack Butland.
Attempt saved. Dorian Dervite (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Johnnie Jackson.
Booking
Jason Pearce (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jason Pearce (Leeds United).
Reza Ghoochanneijhad (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Callum Harriott replaces Astrit Ajdarevic.
Offside, Leeds United. Noel Hunt tries a through ball, but Ross McCormack is caught offside.
Sam Byram (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Noel Hunt (Leeds United).
Dorian Dervite (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Diego Poyet (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Mowatt (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Dominic Poleon replaces Scott Wootton.
Booking
Scott Wootton (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Wootton (Leeds United).
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Dorian Dervite tries a through ball, but Jonathan Obika is caught offside.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Tom Lees.