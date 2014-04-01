Championship
Leeds0Charlton1

Leeds United 0-1 Charlton Athletic

Charlton celebrate Reza Ghoochannejhad's goal

Charlton moved three points clear of the Championship relegation zone and added to Leeds' woes thanks to Reza Ghoochannejhad's first goal in England.

Leeds, who failed to pay their players on Friday, have now won just one of their last 10 games.

Ghoochannejhad curled home the only goal of the game from the edge of the penalty area early in the second half.

Post-match: Charlton head coach Jose Riga

Leeds were handed a chance to equalise in injury-time but Ben Hamer saved Ross McCormack's late penalty.

Charlton midfielder Diego Poyet breathed a sigh of relief after he conceded the spot-kick with a shove on Aidy White in the area.

Dorian Dervite, Ghoochanneijhad and Astrit Ajdarevic all forced Jack Butland, in the Leeds goal, into action before Hamer tipped an effort from McCormack onto the crossbar, which was as close as the visitors came to equalising.

Leeds, who are still waiting to learn the outcome of Massimo Cellino's protracted £25million takeover bid, have now lost four of their last five home games.

Charlton, in contrast, have won three and drawn two of their last seven under new boss Jose Riga.

Line-ups

Leeds

  • 30Butland
  • 22WoottonBooked at 67minsSubstituted forPoleonat 70'minutes
  • 15Warnock
  • 18TongeBooked at 51mins
  • 4Lees
  • 5PearceBooked at 79mins
  • 25Byram
  • 36MowattBooked at 75mins
  • 44McCormack
  • 20SmithSubstituted forHuntat 45'minutes
  • 14White

Substitutes

  • 6Murphy
  • 10Hunt
  • 16Pugh
  • 17Brown
  • 26Poleon
  • 28Stewart
  • 33Cairns

Charlton

  • 1Hamer
  • 23Wilson
  • 16Wiggins
  • 39PoyetBooked at 90mins
  • 5Morrison
  • 6Dervite
  • 8GhoochanneijhadSubstituted forPetrucciat 85'minutes
  • 24Cousins
  • 35PigottSubstituted forObikaat 53'minutes
  • 4Jackson
  • 42AjdarevicSubstituted forHarriottat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Sordell
  • 11Harriott
  • 12Obika
  • 13Phillips
  • 15Wood
  • 18Petrucci
  • 25Nego
Referee:
Scott Duncan
Attendance:
17,343

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Leeds United 0, Charlton Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Charlton Athletic 1.

Attempt saved. Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Harriott.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ben Hamer.

Penalty saved! Ross McCormack (Leeds United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Diego Poyet (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Leeds United. Aidan White draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Diego Poyet (Charlton Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Dominic Poleon (Leeds United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Mowatt with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Jason Pearce (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCormack with a cross.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Rhoys Wiggins.

Tom Lees (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Obika (Charlton Athletic).

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Dorian Dervite.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Davide Petrucci replaces Reza Ghoochanneijhad.

Noel Hunt (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dorian Dervite (Charlton Athletic).

Noel Hunt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Morrison (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt missed. Dorian Dervite (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Johnnie Jackson with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Jack Butland.

Attempt saved. Dorian Dervite (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Johnnie Jackson.

Booking

Jason Pearce (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jason Pearce (Leeds United).

Reza Ghoochanneijhad (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Callum Harriott replaces Astrit Ajdarevic.

Offside, Leeds United. Noel Hunt tries a through ball, but Ross McCormack is caught offside.

Sam Byram (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic).

Foul by Noel Hunt (Leeds United).

Dorian Dervite (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Diego Poyet (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Mowatt (Leeds United).

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Dominic Poleon replaces Scott Wootton.

Booking

Scott Wootton (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Wootton (Leeds United).

Offside, Charlton Athletic. Dorian Dervite tries a through ball, but Jonathan Obika is caught offside.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Tom Lees.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester39268574373786
2Burnley392213464333179
3QPR392010948331570
4Derby392091069452469
5Wigan3918101153391464
6Reading3916121160461460
7Nottm Forest39141695648858
8Ipswich391513115144758
9Brighton391512124236657
10Bournemouth391510145355-255
11Blackburn391314125253-153
12Watford3813131260471352
13Middlesbrough391116124943649
14Sheff Wed391212154847148
15Leeds39138185259-747
16Huddersfield391210175054-446
17Bolton391015145055-545
18Doncaster391110183557-2243
19Blackpool391012173354-2142
20Birmingham391010194959-1040
21Charlton37911172747-2038
22Barnsley38811193865-2735
23Millwall39712203769-3233
24Yeovil39711213762-2532
View full Championship table

