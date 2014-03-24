Joe Pigott: Charlton recall striker from Gillingham loan spell

Charlton have recalled striker Joe Pigott from his loan spell at League One club Gillingham.

He will be available for the Addicks' game at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday after new Charlton boss Jose Riga wanted him to return to The Valley.

Pigott made seven appearances for the Gills, scoring one goal.

The 20-year-old initially joined them in January and the deal was extended by a month after he impressed for Peter Taylor's side.

He made his debut for Charlton in August and has scored one goal in 10 senior appearances for them.