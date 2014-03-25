Hertha BSC 1-3 Bayern Munich

Media playback is not supported on this device Bayern Munich win seals Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich were crowned champions of Germany for a 24th time with a record seven games to spare after victory at Hertha Berlin.

Midfielder Toni Kroos set them on their way, finishing from 14 yards after Thomas Muller's cross.

Mario Gotze made it 2-0 with a header from Bastian Schweinsteiger's cross, before Adrian Ramos's penalty reduced the deficit.

But Franck Ribery's lob sparked wild celebrations among Bayern's fans.

Guardiola has enjoyed many momentous moments during his managerial career.

But steering Bayern to a runaway success over their domestic rivals will feature highly on the 43-year-old's curriculum vitae, along with his three La Liga titles and two Champions League successes at Barcelona.

The Spaniard, in his first season in charge of Munich, celebrated with his players on the Olympic Stadium pitch afterwards.

But Guardiola's attention will already have turned to next week's Champions League quarter-final with Manchester United.

Having secured the third piece of silverware of his short reign to go with the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup, Guardiola can now focus all his efforts on winning the European Cup.

Pep Guardiola could end his first season in charge of Bayern Munich with five trophies. Having already won the Bundesliga, Super Cup and Club World Cup, Bayern are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and semi-finals of the German Cup.

Hertha went the same way as Bayern's previous 18 Bundesliga opponents.

This was their 52nd league game without defeat, while they have won 10 consecutive away matches in the league. The old record was nine - set by them last season.

Kroos slotted home his second league goal of the campaign after the home defence had failed to deal with Muller's sixth-minute cross.

Eight minutes later it was 2-0, Gotze scoring Bayern's 78th league goal with a well-placed header following Schweinsteiger's cross.

Bayern Munich's Dante celebrates winning the Bundesliga title

In front of Germany manager Joachim Low, Muller was denied his 13th league goal by the bar shortly before the interval.

Hertha goalkeeper Thomas Kraft then used his leg to block Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic's goal-bound shot, before the hosts reduced the deficit from the penalty spot.

Adrian Ramos picked himself up after being fouled by Rafinha to make it 2-1 in the 66th minute.

But Bayern were not finished, Ribery's 79th-minute finish from a tight angle securing the victory that sent his side 25 points clear at the top with seven matches remaining.

Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola:

"I'm pleased we've done it. Another trophy for this club is important.

"We'll eat and celebrate together because when you have a little time to spare you ought to enjoy it.

"Many, many thanks to the club for the opportunity to be here and coach these outstanding players.

"We played really well for 30 minutes, we were dynamic but kept it simple and used the whole of the pitch.

"We controlled the game but forgot to attack at times."