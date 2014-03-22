Saturday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes will offer new contracts to 35-year-olds Barry Robson and Russell Anderson. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon again states his ideal job would be managing the Scottish Premiership leaders in England's top flight and says he is disappointed that he has yet to be officially approached for jobs that arise in that league. (Daily Record)

Lennon is resigned to losing forward Georgios Samaras in the summer and his target of four or five new signings assumes the Greek will have left Glasgow. (Scotsman, Daily Mail)

Celtic say they have no worries over the new hybrid pitch to be laid at Murrayfield where they will play their Champions League qualifiers while Celtic Park is used for the Commonwealth Games. (Daily Record)

Winger Tony Watt will return to Celtic Park in the summer after his year-long loan spell at Belgian club Lierse ends. Lennon is not "overly enamoured" at the Lierse coach publicly criticising the player. (The Sun)

Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson will sit in the Broomloan Stand at Ibrox when his team plays Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final - but denies this is a snub to the host's directors. (Daily Record)

Rangers' 19-year-old midfielder Calum Gallagher could line up directly against his school pal Andy Robertson in that match. (The Sun)

Ibrox manager Ally McCoist is likely to offer injury-hit midfielder Kyle Hutton a one-year contract extension. (The Sun)

Stuart McCall admits defender Shaun Hutchinson will leave Motherwell in the summer but doesn't think he will join Rangers. (Daily Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors coach Gregor Townsend hopes his players will show no signs of a Six Nations hangover when they take on Scarlets on Saturday evening. (Scotsman)