West Bromwich Albion 3-3 Cardiff City
Mats Moller Daehli scored a 95th-minute equaliser in reply to Thievy Bifouma's injury-time goal as Cardiff twice came back to steal a potentially crucial point against West Brom.
The Bluebirds had already fought back once as Jordon Mutch and Steven Caulker replied to early goals from Morgan Amalfitano and Graham Dorrans.
But after Bifouma looked to have earned West Brom boss Pepe Mel his first win at The Hawthorns, Daehli struck.
Cardiff remain in the bottom three.
Daehli's deflected effort came from the last kick of the game, a remarkable end to an enthralling match.
And although the fortitude Cardiff showed to come back twice will impress manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he will be frustrated by his side's poor start where they conceded twice in the opening nine minutes.
The point moved the Bluebirds above Sunderland, who play on Monday, into 18th place but they still trail West Brom by three points - and Mel's side have a game in hand.
Both managers exchanged a friendly hug at the end of the match, yet both will know that with only a handful of games left, it is victories that are needed to secure Premier League safety.
When the disappointment of failing to extend their advantage on the bottom three has dissipated, Mel will recognise his side at least stopped Cardiff from drawing level on points with the Baggies.
And the Spaniard will be encouraged by the opening period, with the visitors' five-man defence cut open with ease.
There appeared little threat as Amalfitano gathered the ball after Ben Foster's kick was flicked to him. But the French winger caught David Marshall unaware and, with the ball still bouncing, lobbed the Cardiff keeper from outside the corner of the penalty area.
Though a 5-3-2 formation should provide solidity, Solskjaer's side conceded midfield dominance and went further behind, with Amalfitano involved again.
His chipped diagonal ball looped up to Matej Vydra, with the Czech striker calmly cutting the ball back for the advancing Dorrans to score.
Following his team's nightmare start, Solskjaer switched to a 4-5-1 formation to restore some control and, after Fraizer Campbell went close, Mutch caught Foster out with a lob from a similar position to Amalfitano.
With his side having found their confidence again, Solskjaer again changed approach as he brought on Wilfried Zaha in place of Fabio on the right of midfield, with Craig Bellamy moving further forward.
The influence of Manchester United loanee Zaha grew as the second half progressed, after West Brom had two chances to extend their lead when Vydra's toe-poke was saved and James Morrison sent the follow-up over.
It proved a costly miss as Cardiff drew level. Again, there were questions over Foster as Caulker rose to head Gary Medel's free-kick back over the England goalkeeper.
The game looked to be petering out until substitute Bifouma pounced on Saido Berahino's cross for what looked like the final flourish. Daehli had different ideas when he tucked in following Zaha's centre.
West Brom manager Pepe Mel: "I don't understand - four minutes are four minutes. Apparently an extra minute was played because we scored the goal but there is no point talking to the referee because it can't be solved.
"The changing room is quite bad but they will see tomorrow that we played a good game and the result should have been a better one for us."
Cardiff boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "It was very exciting but I think I've calmed down now.
"I'm so happy for the players and fans that we got the goal we deserved because we did not deserve to lose that game - absolutely no chance.
"We started really, really badly - I have never seen us so pedestrian but the reaction was magnificent and it says it all about the team and the supporters who sucked the ball in for us."
Line-ups
West Brom
- 1Foster
- 2Reid
- 6Ridgewell
- 7Morrison
- 23McAuley
- 25Dawson
- 18AmalfitanoSubstituted forBerahinoat 72'minutes
- 21Mulumbu
- 20VydraSubstituted forBifouma Koulossaat 78'minutes
- 29Sessegnon
- 17DorransBooked at 64minsSubstituted forGeraat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Myhill
- 14Lugano
- 22Gera
- 34Roofe
- 38Berahino
- 40O'Neil
- 50Bifouma Koulossa
Cardiff
- 1Marshall
- 35da SilvaSubstituted forZahaat 36'minutes
- 3Taylor
- 6Turner
- 4Caulker
- 28Théophile-Catherine
- 18Mutch
- 8MedelSubstituted forWhittinghamat 88'minutes
- 10Campbell
- 39BellamyBooked at 78mins
- 17GunnarssonSubstituted forDaehliat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Whittingham
- 9Jones
- 19Cowie
- 27Torres Ruiz
- 29Daehli
- 32Lewis
- 36Zaha
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 25,661
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 3, Cardiff City 3.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 3, Cardiff City 3. Mats Daehli (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ben Turner.
Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion).
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 3, Cardiff City 2. Thievy (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Zoltán Gera (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Fraizer Campbell (Cardiff City).
Steven Reid (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Cardiff City).
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Cardiff City. Jordon Mutch tries a through ball, but Fraizer Campbell is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Peter Whittingham replaces Gary Medel because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Offside, Cardiff City. Steven Caulker tries a through ball, but Craig Bellamy is caught offside.
Hand ball by Jordon Mutch (Cardiff City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Zoltán Gera replaces Graham Dorrans.
Delay in match Mats Daehli (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gary Medel (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kévin Théophile-Catherine (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Delay in match Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) because of an injury.
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Steven Reid tries a through ball, but Saido Berahino is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Mats Daehli (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Bellamy.
Booking
Craig Bellamy (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Thievy replaces Matej Vydra.
Delay in match Craig Bellamy (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Fraizer Campbell (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Bellamy.
Attempt missed. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Ridgewell following a set piece situation.
Foul by Kévin Théophile-Catherine (Cardiff City).
Matej Vydra (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion).
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Cardiff City 2. Steven Caulker (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gary Medel with a cross following a set piece situation.
Jordon Mutch (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Saido Berahino replaces Morgan Amalfitano.
Attempt blocked. Jordon Mutch (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Daehli.