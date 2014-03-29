Match ends, Burnley 0, Leicester City 2.
Burnley 0-2 Leicester City
Championship leaders Leicester City took a huge stride towards promotion back to the Premier League with victory over second-placed Burnley.
David Nugent opened the scoring for the visitors with a lovely curling effort into the bottom corner of the net.
Anthony Knockaert hit the bar with a rasping drive as Leicester looked for a second, before Burnley's Scott Arfield shot straight at Kasper Schmeichel.
But substitute Chris Wood's dipping strike gave the Foxes a deserved win.
Victory extended Leicester's unbeaten run in the league to 19 games, taking them six points ahead of their opponents with a game in hand and 15 points clear of third-placed Queens Park Rangers.
Burnley, beaten at Turf Moor for the first time this season in the league, looked toothless in attack, with top scorer Danny Ings missing with an ankle problem.
They suffered a further blow in a cagey opening as Sam Vokes hobbled off with a knee injury, leaving manager Sean Dyche without a strike pair who have netted 46 goals between them this season.
After Vokes's departure, Dyche opted to leave Ashley Barnes up front alone, but the January signing was expertly marshalled by Leicester centre-back Wes Morgan.
The Foxes took the initiative, and went in front on 35 minutes. Wood, on as a substitute for Jamie Vardy, fed Nugent, who collected the ball outside the box before turning onto his left foot and bending a beautiful finish past goalkeeper Tom Heaton.
Leicester were inches away from doubling their advantage after the interval, but Knockaert rattled the bar with a drive from outside the area. Seconds later, Arfield's effort was kept out by a strong hand from Schmeichel as the hosts went in search of an equaliser.
As Nigel Pearson's league leaders pressed for a second, Jeffrey Schlupp's goalbound shot was blocked close to the line by Jason Shackell.
Michael Kightly then stretched Schmeichel with a long-range drive, but Wood clinched the victory, smashing home from 25 yards as Leicester moved closer to securing top-flight football for the first time since 2003-04.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche: "I thought a couple of decisions didn't go for us but overall they deserved the win.
"They're a very good side. At full strength I would have liked to have gone toe-to-toe without the challenges we had to our team today. But overall they're there at the top of the table for a reason."
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson: "Coming into the game we were probably the two most consistent sides over the entirety of the season and we're very pleased to get the win.
"I'm delighted with the performance in the sense that knowing how tough it's going to be at this stage of the season where the pressure's very much on results rather than performance - I was pleased with our ability to deal with the big occasion against a very good side."
Line-ups
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 17Baird
- 6Mee
- 37Arfield
- 4Duff
- 5Shackell
- 19KightlySubstituted forTreacyat 79'minutes
- 14Jones
- 9VokesSubstituted forEdgarat 8'minutes
- 30Barnes
- 11StanislasSubstituted forWallaceat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Lafferty
- 7Wallace
- 12Cisak
- 15Edgar
- 22Stock
- 26Treacy
- 28Long
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 2de Laet
- 15Schlupp
- 8James
- 27Wasilewski
- 5Morgan
- 24Knockaert
- 4Drinkwater
- 9VardySubstituted forWoodat 34'minutes
- 35NugentSubstituted forTaylor-Fletcherat 72'minutes
- 26MahrezSubstituted forHammondat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hammond
- 10King
- 11Dyer
- 18Moore
- 22Taylor-Fletcher
- 25Logan
- 39Wood
- Referee:
- Chris Foy
- Attendance:
- 16,794
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Leicester City 2.
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jason Shackell with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City).
Ross Wallace (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Chris Baird.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Chris Baird.
Hand ball by David Jones (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Dean Hammond replaces Riyad Mahrez.
Attempt saved. Keith Treacy (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
Foul by Ritchie de Laet (Leicester City).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jason Shackell.
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Leicester City. Marcin Wasilewski tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Keith Treacy replaces Michael Kightly.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 0, Leicester City 2. Chris Wood (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. David Jones (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
Attempt saved. Michael Kightly (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Gary Taylor-Fletcher replaces David Nugent.
Marcin Wasilewski (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Attempt missed. Anthony Knockaert (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jason Shackell.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ross Wallace replaces Junior Stanislas.
Foul by Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City).
David Jones (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Anthony Knockaert (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Edgar.
Wes Morgan (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Foul by Matthew James (Leicester City).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Jones with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Matthew James.
Attempt saved. Scott Arfield (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Heaton.
Anthony Knockaert (Leicester City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Attempt blocked. David Nugent (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Wood.