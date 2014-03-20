Corby Town players boycott match over unpaid wages

A group of four Corby Town players refused to play in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Poole Town over unpaid wages at the Southern League Premier side.

The Steelmen are facing financial collapse, claiming they are owed £200,000 by Corby Borough Council.

The council have said the club's claims contain "factual inaccuracies".

"It's not easy for anyone. That's why the senior players have decided to make a stand," joint-manager Andrew Wilson said after the Poole defeat.

Steel Park Corby Town moved into the newly-built Steel Park in time for the 2011-12 season

It is next door to their previous ground - the Rockingham Triangle - which continues to be used by Corby Athletics Club

"Whether they do come back is out of our hands."

Chris Carruthers, Sam Ives, Gareth Jelleyman and Tom McGowan were all absent from the game, and Paul Malone had terminated his contract beforehand.

With Nathan Stanton and Claudiu Hoban suspended, the Steelmen were forced to field a makeshift side, which included a local 16-year-old at right-back.

"It was a mad 24 hours from three o'clock yesterday afternoon," said joint-manager Tommy Wright - the former Leicester City, Darlington and Tamworth striker.

"We had to make some calls. I'm surprised we're both still in relationships because we haven't been off the phone. I feel absolutely shattered. But the team we put out I'm delighted with."

Corby, currently ninth in the table, and the council have been unable to come to an agreement over how to use £200,000 aimed at completing a sports facility near the club's Steel Park ground.

"It could be another two or three players' last games, it might not," added Wilson.

"I'd urge the club and the council to sit down. If we are owed that money, it would solve all of our issues."