Match ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Morton 0.
Cowdenbeath 3-0 Greenock Morton
Scottish Championship bottom side Greenock Morton slipped 16 points behind Cowdenbeath with defeat at Central Park.
Kyle Miller nodded Cowden ahead early in the match.
Morton were reduced to 10 men when Rowan Vine was sent off for violent conduct.
And strikes by Greg Stewart and Miller compounded the visitors' misery as the home side moved to within four points of safety.
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 17Usai
- 14Brett
- 2McKeown
- 4O'BrienSubstituted forMortonat 83'minutes
- 5Armstrong
- 6Wedderburn
- 26KaneSubstituted forGoldat 74'minutes
- 16Fowler
- 9Stewart
- 7Stewart
- 20Miller
Substitutes
- 1Flynn
- 8Stevenson
- 11Morton
- 12Gold
- 18Milne
- 21Hemmings
- 22Robertson
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 24KnightSubstituted forFultonat 64'minutes
- 3FitzpatrickBooked at 69mins
- 21BachirouBooked at 56mins
- 40ColeSubstituted forCampbellat 47'minutes
- 6Findlay
- 22O'Ware
- 18VineBooked at 54mins
- 15O'ConnorSubstituted forMcKayat 45'minutes
- 9Wallace
- 2Taggart
Substitutes
- 8Imrie
- 10Campbell
- 19McKay
- 23Caraux
- 25Robertson
- 26Fulton
- 44McCormack
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 318
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Morton 0.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Tony Wallace (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sammy Stewart (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).
Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Morton) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath).
Aidan Fulton (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jordan Morton replaces Thomas O'Brien.
Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Morton).
James Fowler (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Nathaniel Wedderburn.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Tony Wallace (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Morton).
David Gold (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Archie Campbell (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. David Gold replaces Chris Kane because of an injury.
Foul by James Fowler (Cowdenbeath).
Barrie McKay (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 3, Morton 0. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Greg Stewart.
Booking
Marc Fitzpatrick (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Marc Fitzpatrick (Morton).
Chris Kane (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Chris Kane (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Hand ball by Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Tony Wallace (Morton).
Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Aidan Fulton replaces Craig Knight.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Morton 0. Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Fowler.
Attempt missed. Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Morton).
Rory McKeown (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Fouad Bachirou (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Tony Wallace (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath).