Cowdenbeath 3-0 Greenock Morton

Scottish Championship bottom side Greenock Morton slipped 16 points behind Cowdenbeath with defeat at Central Park.

Kyle Miller nodded Cowden ahead early in the match.

Morton were reduced to 10 men when Rowan Vine was sent off for violent conduct.

And strikes by Greg Stewart and Miller compounded the visitors' misery as the home side moved to within four points of safety.

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 17Usai
  • 14Brett
  • 2McKeown
  • 4O'BrienSubstituted forMortonat 83'minutes
  • 5Armstrong
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 26KaneSubstituted forGoldat 74'minutes
  • 16Fowler
  • 9Stewart
  • 7Stewart
  • 20Miller

Substitutes

  • 1Flynn
  • 8Stevenson
  • 11Morton
  • 12Gold
  • 18Milne
  • 21Hemmings
  • 22Robertson

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 24KnightSubstituted forFultonat 64'minutes
  • 3FitzpatrickBooked at 69mins
  • 21BachirouBooked at 56mins
  • 40ColeSubstituted forCampbellat 47'minutes
  • 6Findlay
  • 22O'Ware
  • 18VineBooked at 54mins
  • 15O'ConnorSubstituted forMcKayat 45'minutes
  • 9Wallace
  • 2Taggart

Substitutes

  • 8Imrie
  • 10Campbell
  • 19McKay
  • 23Caraux
  • 25Robertson
  • 26Fulton
  • 44McCormack
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
318

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Morton 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Morton 0.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Tony Wallace (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sammy Stewart (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).

Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Morton) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath).

Aidan Fulton (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jordan Morton replaces Thomas O'Brien.

Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Morton).

James Fowler (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Nathaniel Wedderburn.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Tony Wallace (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Morton).

David Gold (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Archie Campbell (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. David Gold replaces Chris Kane because of an injury.

Foul by James Fowler (Cowdenbeath).

Barrie McKay (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 3, Morton 0. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Greg Stewart.

Booking

Marc Fitzpatrick (Morton) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Marc Fitzpatrick (Morton).

Chris Kane (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Chris Kane (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Hand ball by Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Tony Wallace (Morton).

Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Aidan Fulton replaces Craig Knight.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Morton 0. Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Fowler.

Attempt missed. Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.

Foul by Scott Taggart (Morton).

Rory McKeown (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Fouad Bachirou (Morton) is shown the yellow card.

Tony Wallace (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee30185744222259
2Hamilton30177652312158
3Falkirk30148845291650
4Queen of Sth30136114133845
5Livingston30126124745242
6Dumbarton29116125152-139
7Alloa30107132938-937
8Raith Rovers3099124150-936
9Cowdenbeath3095164260-1832
10Morton2937192355-3216
View full Scottish Championship table

