Hamilton Academical 3-2 Raith Rovers

Jason Scotland scored deep into stoppage time to secure a dramatic win for Hamilton Academical against Raith Rovers.

John Baird's sweeping shot put Raith ahead just before the break and Tony Andreu's deflected shot restored parity midway through the second half.

James Keatings headed the hosts in front but Baird quickly levelled.

However, substitute Scotland struck to keep Hamilton a point behind Scottish Championship leaders Dundee.