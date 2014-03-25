Match ends, Hamilton Academical 3, Raith Rovers 2.
Hamilton Academical 3-2 Raith Rovers
Jason Scotland scored deep into stoppage time to secure a dramatic win for Hamilton Academical against Raith Rovers.
John Baird's sweeping shot put Raith ahead just before the break and Tony Andreu's deflected shot restored parity midway through the second half.
James Keatings headed the hosts in front but Baird quickly levelled.
However, substitute Scotland struck to keep Hamilton a point behind Scottish Championship leaders Dundee.
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Cuthbert
- 2Gordon
- 6GillespieBooked at 61mins
- 18MacKinnon
- 5Canning
- 4Devlin
- 22AndreuSubstituted forRoutledgeat 81'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 11CrawfordSubstituted forScotlandat 62'minutes
- 99Antoine-Curier
- 7KeatingsSubstituted forGeorgeat 79'minutes
- 17Longridge
Substitutes
- 8Routledge
- 19Currie
- 24Tena
- 32Ryan
- 33Kilday
- 35George
- 50Scotland
Raith Rovers
- 20Robinson
- 2Thomson
- 3Booth
- 6FoxBooked at 32mins
- 5Hill
- 4Watson
- 11AndersonSubstituted forCallachanat 73'minutes
- 19Mullen
- 29BairdSubstituted forSpenceat 86'minutes
- 10ElliotSubstituted forSmithat 83'minutes
- 7Cardle
Substitutes
- 9Spence
- 12Callachan
- 14Donaldson
- 15Smith
- 16Ellis
- 17Laidlaw
- 21Vaughan
- Referee:
- George Salmond
- Attendance:
- 954
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 3, Raith Rovers 2.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 3, Raith Rovers 2. Jason Scotland (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jon Routledge.
Paul George (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers).
Booking
Jon Routledge (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Dougie Hill (Raith Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Greig Spence replaces John Baird.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Joe Cardle.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Liam Fox.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Gordon Smith replaces Calum Elliot.
Attempt saved. Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Jon Routledge replaces Tony Andreu.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Paul George replaces James Keatings.
Foul by Jason Scotland (Hamilton Academical).
(Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Joe Cardle.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ross Callachan replaces Grant Anderson.
Attempt missed. Dougie Hill (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Martin Canning.
Attempt missed. Martin Canning (Hamilton Academical) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Callum Booth.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 2, Raith Rovers 2. John Baird (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 2, Raith Rovers 1. James Keatings (Hamilton Academical) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Louis Longridge.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Raith Rovers 1. Tony Andreu (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Jason Scotland replaces Ali Crawford.
Booking
Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt missed. Mickael Antoine-Curier (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. James Keatings (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Raith Rovers).
Mickael Antoine-Curier (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Callum Booth (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Liam Fox.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Callum Booth (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical).