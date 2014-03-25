Premier League
Man Utd0Man City3

Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer at Old Trafford

Edin Dzeko

Manchester City increased the pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea by disposing of Manchester United with almost embarrassing ease at Old Trafford.

Edin Dzeko scored early in each half - the first inside a minute - and Yaya Toure added a third in stoppage time as City moved into second place and within three points of Chelsea with two games in hand.

It was another sobering and thoroughly miserable night for United manager David Moyes as, for the second home league game in succession, the current gap in quality and strength between the reigning champions and their rivals was emphasised as City followed Liverpool by winning 3-0 and with plenty to spare.

City's hugely impressive display cut short Moyes's hopes of sparking a late run in this disappointing season and now they face a fight to even finish in the top six and claim a place in the Europa League.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have no such problems as they cruised to victory to complete an emphatic double over their arch-rivals after a 4-1 win at Etihad Stadium earlier this season and now move towards this weekend's game at Arsenal in ominously confident mood.

City started at blistering speed and were ahead inside a minute. In a blur of action Rafael's fine tackle stopped David Silva and when Samir Nasri's shot came back off the post Dzeko was perfectly placed to score.

United were torn apart by City's movement and creation and it took a fine diving save from goalkeeper David De Gea to stop Dzeko adding a second in front of the Stretford End.

As the half progressed City did not maintain their early pace and United, while clearly inferior, were able to at last find a foothold in the game but wasted two good opportunities when Marouane Fellaini shot tamely at Joe Hart and Juan Mata sidefooted over the top from a good position.

The giant Belgian was involved in a contentious moment when, while in possession himself, he senselessly elbowed Pablo Zabaleta and somehow escaped with only a yellow card from referee Michael Oliver.

United made a change at half-time when Tom Cleverley, who not surprisingly struggled in an unfamiliar role on the right flank, made way for Shinji Kagawa - but again City were faster out of the blocks and increased their lead after 56 minutes.

Dzeko was the scorer once more, showing great composure and technique to send a sidefoot volley high past De Gea at his near post - the signal for City's elated fans to start doing the "Poznan" celebration.

It had been another unhappy night for £27.5m summer signing Fellaini and it was no surprise when he was substituted and replaced by Antonio Valencia after 66 minutes, a move that was well received by United's fans.

City keeper Hart had rarely been tested but he showed good reactions to block a flick from Danny Welbeck as United searched for a way back into a contest where they had been outplayed for long periods.

United had never looked like claiming anything from this game and the scoreline was given a more realistic appearance in stoppage time when Toure scored his 21st goal of the season with a low finish.

Line-ups

Man Utd

  • 1de Gea
  • 2da Silva
  • 3Evra
  • 16Carrick
  • 5Ferdinand
  • 4Jones
  • 23CleverleySubstituted forKagawaat 45'minutes
  • 31FellainiBooked at 30minsSubstituted forA Valenciaat 66'minutes
  • 10Rooney
  • 8Mata
  • 19WelbeckBooked at 16minsSubstituted forHernándezat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Lindegaard
  • 14Hernández
  • 18Young
  • 24Fletcher
  • 25A Valencia
  • 26Kagawa
  • 28Büttner

Man City

  • 1Hart
  • 5Zabaleta
  • 22Clichy
  • 25FernandinhoBooked at 45mins
  • 4KompanyBooked at 13mins
  • 26Demichelis
  • 15NavasSubstituted forGarcía Fernándezat 68'minutes
  • 42Y Touré
  • 10DzekoSubstituted forNegredoat 79'minutes
  • 21Silva
  • 8NasriSubstituted forMilnerat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Lescott
  • 7Milner
  • 9Negredo
  • 13Kolarov
  • 14García Fernández
  • 30Pantilimon
  • 35Jovetic
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
75,203

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester United 0, Manchester City 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Manchester City 3.

Offside, Manchester United. Wayne Rooney tries a through ball, but Luis Antonio Valencia is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United 0, Manchester City 3. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Offside, Manchester City. Gaël Clichy tries a through ball, but Yaya Touré is caught offside.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joe Hart.

Attempt blocked. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Javier Hernández (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vincent Kompany (Manchester City).

Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Carrick.

Attempt blocked. Álvaro Negredo (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yaya Touré.

Rafael (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Yaya Touré (Manchester City).

Patrice Evra (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Álvaro Negredo replaces Edin Dzeko.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Javier Hernández replaces Danny Welbeck.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. James Milner replaces Samir Nasri.

Foul by Phil Jones (Manchester United).

Yaya Touré (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luis Antonio Valencia (Manchester United).

Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rafael with a cross.

Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wayne Rooney.

Attempt missed. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yaya Touré.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Javi García replaces Jesús Navas.

David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rafael (Manchester United).

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Luis Antonio Valencia replaces Marouane Fellaini.

Attempt missed. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Carrick.

Samir Nasri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Rio Ferdinand.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United 0, Manchester City 2. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Samir Nasri with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Phil Jones.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Phil Jones.

Attempt missed. Fernandinho (Manchester City) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Vincent Kompany with a headed pass.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Patrice Evra.

Foul by Gaël Clichy (Manchester City).

Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

