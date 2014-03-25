Championship
Leicester1Yeovil1

Leicester City 1-1 Yeovil Town

Leicester v Yeovil

Championship leaders Leicester needed a stoppage-time equaliser to deny struggling Yeovil a win.

Gary Johnson's visitors had taken a first-half lead when on-loan Cardiff man Joe Ralls curled in a free-kick.

The Foxes piled on the pressure after the break - having 27 efforts - but were frustrated until stoppage-time.

Post-match: Yeovil boss Johnson

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel came up for a corner and headed against the crossbar, before Chris Wood headed in the rebound.

The late goal stretched City's unbeaten league run to 18 games and the Foxes are now three points clear of second-placed Burnley ahead of Saturday's trip to Turf Moor.

Foxes manager Nigel Pearson took his usual place in the stands after spending two nights in hospital following an illness scare on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy missed an early chance for the hosts and strike partner David Nugent saw his close-range shot saved by Marek Stech before Ralls curled past Schmeichel to give the Glovers an unlikely lead.

Wes Morgan's downward header almost put Pearson's side on level terms as Yeovil held on throughout sustained second-half pressure.

But Schmeichel eventually made the difference, thumping a header against the crossbar which bounced down on to the line before Wood bundled the loose ball home.

Post-match: Leicester's Shakespeare

Leicester assistant manager Craig Shakespeare: "I don't really care who scored. They are both claiming it.

"Kasper has been looking at the video evidence. When his header came down off the bar I didn't see the linesman signal the goal so I am pleased that Chris made sure.

"They can fight over it in the dressing room."

"It was a frustrating game for us but I suppose, on reflection, you have to be delighted to get a late goal in the manner that we did."

Yeovil manager Gary Johnson: "I'm proud of the boys. They can't do any more than they have done tonight.

"We didn't come here and park the bus as some teams may have done. We created opportunities for ourselves and caused them problems.

"We could have gone 2-0 up against a side going into the Premier League, which is what they are going to do."

Line-ups

Leicester

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2de Laet
  • 15Schlupp
  • 4Drinkwater
  • 27WasilewskiSubstituted forDyerat 62'minutes
  • 5Morgan
  • 24Knockaert
  • 8James
  • 9VardySubstituted forWoodat 67'minutes
  • 35NugentSubstituted forPhillipsat 67'minutes
  • 26Mahrez

Substitutes

  • 7Hammond
  • 10King
  • 11Dyer
  • 18Moore
  • 25Logan
  • 28Phillips
  • 39Wood

Yeovil

  • 1Stech
  • 2Ayling
  • 3McAllisterBooked at 65mins
  • 4Edwards
  • 5Webster
  • 15Duffy
  • 7Dawson
  • 19Ralls
  • 13Moore
  • 27MillerSubstituted forHayterat 84'minutes
  • 11LawrenceSubstituted forDavisat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Hayter
  • 14Hoskins
  • 18Lanzoni
  • 21Davis
  • 24Dunn
  • 26Ofori-Twumasi
  • 29Morgan
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
26,240

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamYeovil
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home31
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Leicester City 1, Yeovil Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Yeovil Town 1.

Foul by Wes Morgan (Leicester City).

Liam Davis (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Phillips (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Leicester City 1, Yeovil Town 1. Chris Wood (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Daniel Drinkwater with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Anthony Knockaert (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Phillips (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wes Morgan.

Attempt missed. Wes Morgan (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew James with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luke Ayling.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Liam Davis replaces Tom Lawrence.

Attempt missed. Matthew James (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

Attempt missed. Matthew James (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Chris Wood (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.

Attempt saved. Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.

Attempt saved. Kevin Phillips (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. James Hayter replaces Ishmael Miller.

Attempt saved. Luke Ayling (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Ralls.

Attempt blocked. Anthony Knockaert (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Drinkwater.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luke Ayling.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Matthew James (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Phillips.

Offside, Yeovil Town. Tom Lawrence tries a through ball, but Kieffer Moore is caught offside.

Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ishmael Miller (Yeovil Town).

Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthew James.

Offside, Yeovil Town. Kieffer Moore tries a through ball, but Ishmael Miller is caught offside.

Ritchie de Laet (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Lawrence (Yeovil Town).

Wes Morgan (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ishmael Miller (Yeovil Town).

Ritchie de Laet (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Lawrence (Yeovil Town).

Foul by Ritchie de Laet (Leicester City).

Tom Lawrence (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Phillips (Leicester City).

Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

