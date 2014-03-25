Championship
Bolton1Blackpool0

Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Blackpool

David Wheater

Bolton kept up their good run of form with victory over Blackpool thanks to David Wheater's first-half header.

Wheater headed home Jay Spearing's corner after 15 minutes, and it was enough to make it one defeat in eight matches for Dougie Freedman's side.

Bolton survived when Zat Knight headed against his own post, and Blackpool loan signing Robert Earnshaw could not rescue the visitors on his debut.

The Tangerines have now lost 11 of their last 12 matches away from home.

Andy Halliday, Elliot Grandin and Gary Mackenzie all had chances to level for Blackpool, before Bolton substitute Jermaine Beckford went close and the momentum shifted back to the home side.

Bolton manager Dougie Freedman:

"I never felt we were in any relegation trouble and I also felt that we had enough to win games of football.

"We just need to play consistently at a level where we win games. In the last 11 games we've played very well but we just need to consistently pick up results.

"I've said to the lads that they've got to keep on playing. There's a lot to play for within the club."

Blackpool boss Barry Ferguson:

"Do I feel safe with us being nine points above the drop zone? No I do not feel that we are comfortable at all.

"It should have been 12 points above the drop zone because I thought we were the better team, but it's not.

"We'll just move on to Saturday and we'll be ready for QPR. But I still feel we are no way near safety yet."

Line-ups

Bolton

  • 1Bogdan
  • 3Hutton
  • 5Ream
  • 6Spearing
  • 12Knight
  • 31Wheater
  • 44Kamara
  • 18Danns
  • 26MasonSubstituted forBeckfordat 68'minutes
  • 29JutkiewiczSubstituted forMoritzat 82'minutes
  • 16DaviesSubstituted forLeeat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Beckford
  • 11Hall
  • 14Moritz
  • 17Trotter
  • 24Lonergan
  • 27Lee
  • 43Kellett

Blackpool

  • 1Gilks
  • 2McMahon
  • 3Robinson
  • 40FoleySubstituted forBarkhuizenat 79'minutes
  • 20Cathcart
  • 5Mackenzie
  • 17Basham
  • 4Perkins
  • 19FullerSubstituted forKeoghat 76'minutes
  • 39GrandinSubstituted forEarnshawat 70'minutes
  • 14Halliday

Substitutes

  • 12Bishop
  • 15Haroun
  • 18Osbourne
  • 24Keogh
  • 25Goodwillie
  • 27Barkhuizen
  • 50Earnshaw
Referee:
Mark Clattenburg
Attendance:
14,903

Match Stats

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away5

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester37257570353582
2Burnley382213364313379
3QPR38209947321569
4Derby381991066452166
5Wigan371881150361462
6Reading3816111159451459
7Nottm Forest38141595547857
8Ipswich381512115043757
9Brighton371511113931856
10Bournemouth381410144953-452
11Blackburn371312124748-151
12Watford3712131256461049
13Sheff Wed381212144743448
14Leeds37138165156-547
15Middlesbrough381016124743446
16Huddersfield38129174953-445
17Bolton381014144954-544
18Blackpool381011173253-2141
19Birmingham381010184755-840
20Doncaster381010183356-2340
21Charlton35811162644-1835
22Yeovil38711203658-2232
23Barnsley37711193464-3032
24Millwall38711203567-3232
View full Championship table

