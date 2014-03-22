Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Dundee 1.
Dumbarton 0-1 Dundee
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Dundee goalkeeper Kyle Letheren's late penalty save proved crucial as the Scottish Championship leaders secured a narrow win over Dumbarton.
Peter MacDonald had just capitalised on a mistake by keeper Stephen Grindlay to fire the visitors ahead when the Sons won a spot-kick.
Christopher Kane was brought down by Kyle Benedictus but Letheren blocked Bryan Prunty's effort from 12 yards.
And the result preserved Dundee's one-point advantage over Hamilton.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Grindlay
- 2McGinn
- 9Megginson
- 24Miller
- 5McLaughlin
- 4Graham
- 6TurnerSubstituted forGilhaneyat 66'minutes
- 16LintonSubstituted forPruntyat 84'minutes
- 17Nish
- 21Kane
- 15KirkpatrickSubstituted forFlemingat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gilhaney
- 8Agnew
- 11McDougall
- 12Prunty
- 14Fleming
- 19Ewings
- 26Murray
Dundee
- 1Letheren
- 2IrvineBooked at 56mins
- 5Dyer
- 6Davidson
- 18Gallagher
- 17BenedictusBooked at 78mins
- 7RileyBooked at 89mins
- 8McBrideSubstituted forRaeat 23'minutes
- 27NadeSubstituted forMacDonaldat 59'minutes
- 20McAlister
- 11ConroySubstituted forBeattieat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Lockwood
- 9MacDonald
- 10Rae
- 16Doris
- 24Twardzik
- 25Cummins
- 29Beattie
- Referee:
- Brian Colvin
- Attendance:
- 1,222
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Dundee 1.
Attempt saved. Jim McAlister (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Mark McLaughlin.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Booking
Nicholas Riley (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicholas Riley (Dundee).
Attempt missed. Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Penalty Dumbarton. Christopher Kane draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kyle Benedictus (Dundee) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Bryan Prunty replaces Scott Linton.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Dundee 1. Peter MacDonald (Dundee) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Kyle Benedictus (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Michael Miller (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Dundee).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Craig Beattie replaces Ryan Conroy.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Garry Fleming replaces Jordan Kirkpatrick.
Attempt blocked. Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Christopher Kane (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Dundee).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gary Irvine.
Attempt saved. Colin Nish (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Mark McLaughlin (Dumbarton).
Nicholas Riley (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Gilhaney replaces Chris Turner.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Mark McLaughlin.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Chris Turner.
Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Christopher Kane (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gavin Rae (Dundee).
Colin Nish (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Dundee).
Attempt blocked. Peter MacDonald (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Peter MacDonald replaces Christian Nade.
Attempt missed. Chris Turner (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gavin Rae (Dundee).
Attempt missed. Mark McLaughlin (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.