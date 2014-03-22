Stevenage 2-3 Milton Keynes Dons

Dean Lewington's stoppage-time winner capped an amazing comeback by MK Dons as they fought back from 2-0 down to claim victory at struggling Stevenage.

The hosts were in control at half-time when Dean Parrett's well-taken opener was added to by Lucas Akins' penalty.

But with 10 minutes left Jordan Spence forced the ball in from close range.

Ben Reeves brought MK Dons level from 30 yards four minutes later before defender Lewington rose highest to head home a Reeves corner.

The victory puts Karl Robinson's side within three points of the play-off places, while Stevenage are two points from safety.

Stevenage boss Graham Westley told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It's the old cliche - the game of two halves. We knew conditions would be a factor in the game. A right-left wind as we looked at it. We felt it was important to take the initiative and get the conditions with us in the first half.

"We all know the danger of the 2-0 scoreline. On the one hand you feel like you've got something that you really need to protect, and on the other you know that you've got to keep taking the game forward.

"I think the difficulty in the second half was we had a narrow three at the back and Daisy (Stevenage goal keeper Chris Day) was struggling to reach the halfway line with his kicks, and the ball kept coming back at us. We changed shape to try and deal with that, but we weren't really positive enough with our game.

"The way we look at it, 13 decent enough halves of football, and a horrible second half. There's no point dwelling on that, it's not going to help us. Everybody is a little bit bewildered, but it's the 13 halves of football before that that we're going to focus on."

MK Dons boss Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties:

"What played a massive part today was how strong that wind was - it was right down the pitch, and in the first half we struggled to get out. And also our work ethic wasn't great either.

"Stevenage played an awful lot more football in the first half and made it difficult for us to get anywhere near them. They played a different system and I had to change things at half time, dig deep tactically as well.

"I could have changed any player on that pitch [at half time]. And the ones who stayed, I said 'listen, you're probably lucky to stay on, but now it's down to you to do the right thing second half.' I thought the subs who came on made a massive difference.

"Dele Alli second half was sensational. He keeps pulling things out of the bag. I'm running short on players, and staff, and we still keep winning."