Match ends, Barnsley 0, Bournemouth 1.
Barnsley 0-1 Bournemouth
-
- From the section Championship
Bournemouth defender Steve Cook scored late into injury-time to dent Barnsley's Championship survival hopes.
The Tykes remain bottom of the table and three points from safety following this agonising defeat.
Martin Woods and Marcus Pedersen missed good opportunities for the hosts.
Matt Ritchie gave them a warning when he hit the woodwork and Cook made them pay in the 94th minute when he turned in the rebound after his effort from a corner was blocked.
The Yorkshire side remain three points behind 21st-placed Charlton, having played two games more, with 20th-placed Birmingham another five points ahead.
Barnsley started brightly with Chris O'Grady heading straight at Lee Camp within the opening 60 seconds.
Andrew Surman missed a good chance for the visitors, before Woods failed to take advantage of Camp's punch by missing an unguarded net.
After the break Pedersen saw a header saved by Camp before slicing a shot wide. He then missed another good chance when he fired off target following O'Grady's lay-off.
The Cherries had the better chances in the closing stages with Ritchie hitting the bar from distance, Tommy Elphick forcing a save and then Ritchie going close again from close range.
And they got their winner when Cook beat Luke Steele at the second attempt.
Barnsley manager Danny Wilson:
"It's a very cruel game at times. When you find yourself in the position that we're in, you just want to have a stroke of luck at times and it went against us.
"Thankfully, we're still in the fight and still in the mix. If we can show this commitment and desire for the rest of the games, we'll have a chance.
"It's tough but it's not something that fazes us. We're going to have a real good go at it."
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe:
"Barnsley started the game well and had a couple of chances but overall I thought we were the dominant team and had more chances.
"It pleases me no end to get clean sheets because it's not something we've been associated with this year, but that has been a real improvement in the side in recent weeks.
"If the season finished now, I'd say that we'd achieved our objective. We're in a good position to move forward with a young team to get better next year."
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 1Steele
- 12HuntBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCywkaat 45'minutes
- 4Kennedy
- 8Dawson
- 3RamageSubstituted forMvotoat 83'minutes
- 5NyatangaBooked at 80mins
- 27McLaughlin
- 11WoodsSubstituted forMellisat 78'minutes
- 10O'Grady
- 20Pedersen
- 16Jennings
Substitutes
- 9Proschwitz
- 14Lawrence
- 19Cywka
- 21Mellis
- 22Mvoto
- 31Turner
- 42McCourt
Bournemouth
- 42Camp
- 2Francis
- 14Harte
- 32O'Kane
- 5Elphick
- 3S Cook
- 30RitchieBooked at 45mins
- 4Surman
- 9Grabban
- 18Kermorgant
- 20Fraser
Substitutes
- 1Allsop
- 7Pugh
- 8Arter
- 10Pitman
- 15A Smith
- 22Ward
- 28Rantie
- Referee:
- Scott Mathieson
- Attendance:
- 9,392
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away10
- Corners
- Home6
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Bournemouth 1.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 0, Bournemouth 1. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ian Harte with a cross.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Lewin Nyatanga.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jean-Yves Mvoto.
Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yann Kermorgant with a cross.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Lewin Nyatanga.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Lewin Nyatanga.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Pedersen (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Steele.
Hand ball by Stephen Dawson (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Jean-Yves Mvoto replaces Peter Ramage because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Peter Ramage (Barnsley) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
Attempt saved. Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Grabban with a cross.
Booking
Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley).
Offside, Barnsley. Luke Steele tries a through ball, but Chris O'Grady is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Jacob Mellis replaces Martin Woods.
Offside, Bournemouth. Matt Ritchie tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.
Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dale Jennings (Barnsley).
Attempt missed. Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ian Harte with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Peter Ramage.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Tomasz Cywka.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Simon Francis.
Foul by Andrew Surman (Bournemouth).
Stephen Dawson (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Peter Ramage (Barnsley).
Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Pedersen (Barnsley).
Attempt missed. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Ritchie.
Attempt missed. Marcus Pedersen (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Chris O'Grady following a fast break.
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tomasz Cywka (Barnsley).