Rhys Griffiths nets seven in Port Talbot win over Afan Lido
-
- From the section Football
Port Talbot striker Rhys Griffiths set a new Welsh Premier League scoring record with seven goals in his side's 8-2 win at Afan Lido.
The 34-year-old broke Marc Lloyd Williams' record of most goals in one match at the Marston's Stadium.
Griffiths scored a first half penalty before scoring six second half goals.
Williams, the league's all-time leading goalscorer, previously held the record having scored six goals on two separate occasions for Bangor City.