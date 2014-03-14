Rhys Griffiths nets seven in Port Talbot win over Afan Lido

From the section

Port Talbot striker Rhys Griffiths set a new Welsh Premier League scoring record with seven goals in his side's 8-2 win at Afan Lido.

The 34-year-old broke Marc Lloyd Williams' record of most goals in one match at the Marston's Stadium.

Griffiths scored a first half penalty before scoring six second half goals.

Williams, the league's all-time leading goalscorer, previously held the record having scored six goals on two separate occasions for Bangor City.