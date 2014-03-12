Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.
Paris St-Germain 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen (agg 6-1)
Paris St-Germain reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the second successive season after beating 10-man Bayer Leverkusen.
Trailing 4-0 from the first leg, Leverkusen led through Sidney Sam.
Marquinhos's header levelled for PSG and Leverkusen's Simon Rolfes had a penalty saved.
Ezequiel Lavezzi gave the hosts the lead from 14 yards, before Emre Can received a second booking for diving, as PSG won 6-1 on aggregate.
The French champions were beaten by Barcelona in the last eight last season but are unbeaten at home in European competition since 2006.
In Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, they also have one of Europe's most feared strikers, although he failed to add to his 39 goals from his previous 32 appearances in all competitions this season.
Leverkusen have not reached the quarter-final of the Champions League since finishing runners-up in 2002.
Sami Hyypia's men had lost eight of their 11 matches since the end of the group stages of the competition.
In contrast, PSG, who have never won European football's top club prize, went into the match on the back of five straight wins.
Leverkusen made a bold start, with Sam heading home the opener from Giulio Donati's cross after six minutes, but Marquinhos levelled seven minutes later with a header from a corner.
Leverkusen could have retaken the lead when they were awarded a penalty after Eren Derdiyok's shirt was pulled by Christophe Jallet, but Salvatore Sirigu comfortable saved from Rolfes,
Lavezzi's first-time strike from Lucas Digne's cross then put PSG in front on 53 minutes before Can was sent off on 68 minutes..
Leverkusen's last foray into the knockout rounds in 2011-12 ended with a 10-2 aggregate defeat by Barcelona.
Line-ups
PSG
- 30Sirigu
- 26JalletBooked at 27mins
- 21Digne
- 4Cabaye
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 27Pastore
- 25RabiotBooked at 79mins
- 10IbrahimovicSubstituted forMenezat 72'minutes
- 9CavaniSubstituted forCamaraat 85'minutes
- 22LavezziSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Douchez
- 6Camara
- 7Menez
- 8Motta
- 13da Dias Costa
- 17Cabelino Andrade
- 29Lucas Moura
B Leverkusen
- 1Leno
- 26Donati
- 20Guardado
- 3ReinartzSubstituted forWagenerat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Wollscheid
- 21Toprak
- 10CanBooked at 68mins
- 6Rolfes
- 9DerdiyokBooked at 49mins
- 18SamSubstituted forBrandtat 67'minutes
- 27CastroSubstituted forSon Heung-Minat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 11Kießling
- 14Hilbert
- 17Boenisch
- 19Brandt
- 35Wagener
- 36Lomb
- Referee:
- Ivan Bebek
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away22
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.
Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura.
Booking
Maximilian Wagener (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maximilian Wagener (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maximilian Wagener (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Attempt blocked. Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maximilian Wagener (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Jérémy Menez tries a through ball, but Christophe Jallet is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Zoumana Camara replaces Edinson Cavani.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
Attempt saved. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jérémy Menez.
Jérémy Menez (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Philipp Wollscheid (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrés Guardado (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Booking
Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Eren Derdiyok (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Maximilian Wagener replaces Stefan Reinartz.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Stefan Reinartz.
Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Julian Brandt (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Jérémy Menez replaces Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Attempt blocked. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Pastore.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Emre Can (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Emre Can (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Heung-Min Son replaces Gonzalo Castro.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Julian Brandt replaces Sidney Sam.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eren Derdiyok (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Salvatore Sirigu.
Attempt saved. Eren Derdiyok (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Stefan Reinartz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.