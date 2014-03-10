Aaron Hunt: Werder Bremen captain denies own team penalty

Media playback is not supported on this device Hunt convinces referee to not award penalty

Werder Bremen captain Aaron Hunt denied his own team a penalty against German rivals Nuremberg - by admitting to the referee that he had not been fouled.

Hunt tumbled under a challenge from home defender Javier Pinola as Werder led 2-0 in Saturday's Bundesliga clash.

Referee Manuel Graefe pointed to the spot before the midfielder asked him to reverse the 75th-minute decision.

"Out of instinct, I wanted to provoke the penalty, but that was wrong," Hunt, 27, told German media afterwards.

Graefe awarded a drop-ball instead before 11th-placed Werder, who are now eight points above the relegation zone, saw out the 2-0 win.

"I struggled with myself a bit (to say something), but we don't want to win any games like that, even if we are in a relegation battle," added Germany international Hunt, who has an English mother.

His actions also drew praise from Argentine left-back Pinola. "I take my hat off to him," he said.