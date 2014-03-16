Coventry City 2-2 Port Vale

League One
Callum Wilson scored in the second minute of injury time to rescue a point for Coventry City against Port Vale.

Doug Loft put the visitors ahead after just 37 seconds, lobbing keeper Joe Murphy before slotting home.

Chris Neal denied Wilson less than two minutes later and Murphy tipped a Tom Pope effort over before the break.

Ben Williamson made it 2-0 with a point-blank finish, only for Jordan Clarke to pull one back with a header before Wilson completed the fightback.

Wilson's solo effort to score his 19th goal of the season, and fourth goal in four games, moves the Sky Blues five points away from the relegation places.

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 1Murphy
  • 2Christie
  • 3Adams
  • 6ThomasSubstituted forMarshallat 78'minutes
  • 19Willis
  • 24Clarke
  • 8Baker
  • 7FleckBooked at 89mins
  • 20Wilson
  • 9AkpomBooked at 33minsSubstituted forDelfounesoat 52'minutes
  • 27PetrassoSubstituted forMoussaat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Webster
  • 10Delfouneso
  • 11McGeouch
  • 13Burge
  • 14Moussa
  • 16Barton
  • 26Marshall

Port Vale

  • 1Neal
  • 2Yates
  • 5Dickinson
  • 28KnottBooked at 69mins
  • 20GrimmerBooked at 80mins
  • 24Duffy
  • 9Myrie-Williams
  • 18LinesBooked at 79mins
  • 19WilliamsonSubstituted forGriffithat 85'minutes
  • 11PopeBooked at 81mins
  • 7Loft

Substitutes

  • 3Jones
  • 4Robertson
  • 8Dodds
  • 10Tomlin
  • 12Johnson
  • 21Griffith
  • 26Birchall
Referee:
Robert Lewis
Attendance:
1,627

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Coventry City 2, Port Vale 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Coventry City 2, Port Vale 2.

Goal!

Goal! Coventry City 2, Port Vale 2. Callum Wilson (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Booking

John Fleck (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by John Fleck (Coventry City).

Doug Loft (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Richard Duffy (Port Vale).

Attempt missed. Blair Adams (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Anthony Griffith replaces Ben Williamson.

Attempt missed. Carl Baker (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Tom Pope (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Coventry City 1, Port Vale 2. Jordan Clarke (Coventry City) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Marshall.

Booking

Jack Grimmer (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Chris Lines (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.

Franck Moussa (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Lines (Port Vale).

Foul by Jordan Clarke (Coventry City).

Jennison Myrie-Williams (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Callum Wilson (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Richard Duffy (Port Vale).

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Mark Marshall replaces Conor Thomas.

Attempt saved. Franck Moussa (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Coventry City 0, Port Vale 2. Ben Williamson (Port Vale) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jennison Myrie-Williams.

Foul by Franck Moussa (Coventry City).

Jennison Myrie-Williams (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Billy Knott (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.

Carl Baker (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Billy Knott (Port Vale).

Billy Knott (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conor Thomas (Coventry City).

Attempt saved. Nathan Delfouneso (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Nathan Delfouneso (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Franck Moussa replaces Michael Petrasso.

Callum Wilson (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carl Dickinson (Port Vale).

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.

Cyrus Christie (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Billy Knott (Port Vale).

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.

Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th March 2014

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves35238464214377
2Brentford35237559312876
3Leyton Orient37228770343674
4Preston361814452361668
5Rotherham361812667442366
6Peterborough361841458481058
7MK Dons37157155350352
8Walsall371213124140149
9Swindon37139155351248
10Sheff Utd34138133738-147
11Port Vale36145174857-947
12Bradford361015114844445
13Gillingham37136184960-1145
14Crawley32101393639-343
15Coventry361410126665142
16Bristol City37915135459-542
17Colchester35912143945-639
18Oldham37109184154-1339
19Tranmere36109174464-2039
20Carlisle36108183857-1938
21Stevenage36107193755-1837
22Crewe37910184269-2737
23Shrewsbury36713163447-1334
24Notts County3794244567-2231
