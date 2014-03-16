Match ends, Coventry City 2, Port Vale 2.
Coventry City 2-2 Port Vale
Callum Wilson scored in the second minute of injury time to rescue a point for Coventry City against Port Vale.
Doug Loft put the visitors ahead after just 37 seconds, lobbing keeper Joe Murphy before slotting home.
Chris Neal denied Wilson less than two minutes later and Murphy tipped a Tom Pope effort over before the break.
Ben Williamson made it 2-0 with a point-blank finish, only for Jordan Clarke to pull one back with a header before Wilson completed the fightback.
Wilson's solo effort to score his 19th goal of the season, and fourth goal in four games, moves the Sky Blues five points away from the relegation places.
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Murphy
- 2Christie
- 3Adams
- 6ThomasSubstituted forMarshallat 78'minutes
- 19Willis
- 24Clarke
- 8Baker
- 7FleckBooked at 89mins
- 20Wilson
- 9AkpomBooked at 33minsSubstituted forDelfounesoat 52'minutes
- 27PetrassoSubstituted forMoussaat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Webster
- 10Delfouneso
- 11McGeouch
- 13Burge
- 14Moussa
- 16Barton
- 26Marshall
Port Vale
- 1Neal
- 2Yates
- 5Dickinson
- 28KnottBooked at 69mins
- 20GrimmerBooked at 80mins
- 24Duffy
- 9Myrie-Williams
- 18LinesBooked at 79mins
- 19WilliamsonSubstituted forGriffithat 85'minutes
- 11PopeBooked at 81mins
- 7Loft
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 4Robertson
- 8Dodds
- 10Tomlin
- 12Johnson
- 21Griffith
- 26Birchall
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
- Attendance:
- 1,627
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 2, Port Vale 2.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 2, Port Vale 2. Callum Wilson (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Booking
John Fleck (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by John Fleck (Coventry City).
Doug Loft (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Richard Duffy (Port Vale).
Attempt missed. Blair Adams (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Anthony Griffith replaces Ben Williamson.
Attempt missed. Carl Baker (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Tom Pope (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 1, Port Vale 2. Jordan Clarke (Coventry City) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Marshall.
Booking
Jack Grimmer (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Chris Lines (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.
Franck Moussa (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Lines (Port Vale).
Foul by Jordan Clarke (Coventry City).
Jennison Myrie-Williams (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Callum Wilson (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Richard Duffy (Port Vale).
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Mark Marshall replaces Conor Thomas.
Attempt saved. Franck Moussa (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 0, Port Vale 2. Ben Williamson (Port Vale) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jennison Myrie-Williams.
Foul by Franck Moussa (Coventry City).
Jennison Myrie-Williams (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Billy Knott (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.
Carl Baker (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Knott (Port Vale).
Billy Knott (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Thomas (Coventry City).
Attempt saved. Nathan Delfouneso (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Nathan Delfouneso (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Franck Moussa replaces Michael Petrasso.
Callum Wilson (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl Dickinson (Port Vale).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.
Cyrus Christie (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Knott (Port Vale).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.
Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.